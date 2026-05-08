Those blacklisting Nyame won’t be forgiven by God, Bwacha declares

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Barr. Emmanuel Bwacha has expressed displeasure over the desecration of the person of former Governor Rev. Jolly Nyame by some individuals in the state.

Bwacha stated this while answering questions from newsmen in Jalingo.

He decried that such desecration would not be forgiven by God in heaven.

“Disrespecting Nyame is as disrespectful as disrespecting the entire Taraba state; His legacies as governor were not selfish, and have stood to impact generations to come.”

“Look at the political leaders we have in the state, 90% of them came through his ranks or through the ranks of those he made. That makes him a father figure as far as Taraba politics is concerned.

“Despite his shortcomings, to me he’s undoubtedly our best governor to date. Yet, he was betrayed, witch-hunt and got convicted, later pardoned.

“No matter the political disagreement with him, taking him to court even when he didn’t declare any interest to contest for an election doesn’t sit well with me.

“Most of these politicians you see disrespecting him are not better than him in all ramifications of leadership.

“Those blacklisting Nyame would not be forgiven by God; He is a standing farther that deserves to be respected by all Tarabans,” he said.

According to him, such desecration would not be forgiven by God in heaven.

Our Correspondent gathered that an Abuja-based lawyer, Barrister Badmus, had initiated a case at a federal high court Jalingo, seeking a clear interpretation of a presidential pardon given to former governor Nyame after over three years’ conviction over misappropriation of state funds.

The lawyer is seeking the disqualification of the former governor from contesting in any elective position.

It was further gathered that the court had on Monday, 4th. June 2026, barred former governor Nyame from contesting the 2027 election, pending an explicit explanation of his presidential pardon.

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