Sokoto raises alarm as meningitis kills 13

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the death of 33 children following a fresh outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis in parts of the state, as health authorities battle a growing number of infections.

Cerebrospinal meningitis is a deadly infection that causes inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

It spreads more easily during the dry and hot season, particularly in overcrowded communities with poor ventilation.

Northern Nigeria, including Sokoto State, falls within Africa’s “meningitis belt,” a region known for recurring outbreaks.

Confirming the outbreak, Commissioner for Health, Faruk Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday during an advocacy meeting with district heads on SARMAAN and MNTE.

The meeting was organised by the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with Sightsavers and the Chigari Foundation.

The commissioner stated, “No fewer than 256 suspected cases have been recorded across eight local government areas since the outbreak resurfaced about a month ago.

“Sabon Birni recorded the highest number with 63 cases, followed by Wamakko with 60, Shagari with 51, Tambuwal with 33, and Dange Shuni with 26. Kebbe reported 16 cases, while Bodinga, Gada and Kware recorded two, one and two cases respectively.”

Abubakar said most of the deaths occurred in communities before victims could be taken to health facilities, blaming delayed treatment and widespread misconceptions that the illness is spiritual rather than a serious medical emergency.

Symptoms of meningitis often include sudden fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion and convulsions.

Health experts warn that without urgent treatment, the disease can lead to death within hours or cause permanent complications such as hearing loss, brain damage or paralysis.

To curb the spread of the disease, the state government, in partnership with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), established isolation centres at the General Hospitals in Dogo Daji and Tambuwal, with separate wards for male and female patients.

He added that although only about 20 laboratory samples have tested positive so far, patients brought in early have responded well to treatment, with no recent deaths recorded since intensified interventions began.

However, findings from the Dogo Daji isolation centre indicate that the outbreak remains active, according to The Punch.

A nurse at the facility, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to comment publicly, revealed that 22 patients are currently on admission.

“We are discharging recovered patients daily, but new cases keep coming in. Today alone, two patients were discharged and immediately replaced by two fresh admissions,” the source said.

He noted that the centre currently operates two wards—one for male patients and another for female and paediatric cases, but rising admissions may force the opening of an additional ward.

“The cases are increasing, and we may need another ward to separate female and paediatric patients,” he added.

The nurse also praised the level of support at the centre, saying doctors, nurses, health promoters and hygiene personnel are fully deployed.

He stressed that treatment is completely free, with patients receiving medication, meals and transportation support after confirmation of their cases.

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