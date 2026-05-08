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Senate approves N2.285trn FCT 2026 budget

by Peter Anayo081

.Allocates 76% to capital projects

 

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate on Thursday passed the 2026 Statutory Appropriation Bill for the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) approving a total expenditure of N2.285 trillion for the administration and development of Abuja.

The approval was sequel to the presentation of the harmonised report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on the FCT during plenary.

Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Austin Akobundu, presented the report on behalf of Committee Chairman, Ibrahim Bomai.

According to Akobundu, the budget is based on a projected revenue estimate of N2.385 trillion as it allocates N165.7 billion to personnel costs, N378.2 billion to overhead expenditure, and N1.741 trillion to capital projects across the territory.

He said 76.19 per cent of the total allocation is devoted to capital expenditure, while recurrent expenditure accounts for 23.8 per cent.

The appropriation, he added, complied with constitutional provisions and followed extensive consultations between the joint committees and officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“The committees met with the minister and other relevant officials of the FCTA and deliberated extensively on the subject matter,” Akobundu said.

Lawmakers described the budget as balanced and development‑oriented, with potential to accelerate infrastructure growth and improve security in Abuja and its satellite communities.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin commended the proposal, calling it “top-notch” and reflective of a strong commitment to infrastructural transformation in the FCT.

“Mr President, the budget is top-notch. You know, I am the only one in the history of the legislature in this country that had the opportunity to serve as chairman of the appropriation committee in the House and in the Senate. So when I see a good budget I know it’s a good budget.

“A budget that has a total of N2.2 trillion and out of this, N1.7 trillion is going for capital shows his willingness and determination to continue to position FCT to the admiration of all,” he said.

Also contributing, Senator Abdul Ningi also described the budget as well‑packaged and balanced, noting that it addressed observations raised by the Senate Committee on the FCT during earlier budget reviews.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended the committee for a job well done and urged the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike not to relent in the development of the Territory.

 

For a better society

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