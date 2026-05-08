Rising water prices squeeze Lagos households

Residents across parts of Lagos are grappling with rising costs of drinking water, a development significantly affecting household budgets and daily living.

A market survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicates steady increases in the prices of sachet, bottled and dispenser water in recent months, forcing many families to adjust consumption patterns.

NAN reports that a bag of sachet water, popularly known as “pure water”, now sells between ₦500 and ₦800 in many areas depending on the location, up from ₦350 to ₦450 recorded late in 2025.

They expressed concern that the persistent increase was forcing them to divert part of their feeding allowance to water, with some resorting to alternative and sometimes unsafe sources.

Mrs Justina Orjiakor, a resident of Ikeja area of the state, said the rising cost had compelled her family to ration water.

“In my family, we consume a lot of water. I used to buy two trips of 22 bags weekly for my household of four, but now I can only afford one. The rationing is not easy on us,” she said.

Mr Godwin, an airport worker, said the increase had altered his spending pattern.

“Water is essential, but the price of bottled water keeps rising every few weeks from N1,400 late last year to N1,700 at the moment. It is becoming difficult to keep up,” he said.

Another resident, Mrs Chiamaka, said the rising cost of dispenser-bottled water from N1,200 to N1,700 was forcing her family to consider switching to sachet water, blaming frequent price hikes on vendors.

Another consumer, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ezeokoli, who resides at Ajao Estate area of the state, told NAN that she spends between N16,000 and N20,000 on sachet water monthly for her family.

“I bag 10 bags of water for N4,000 at my area directly from the company,” she said.

Ezeokoli, a civil servant, lamented that the cost was taking a toll on her monthly spending coupled with the rising food inflation.

She lamented that the producers have reduced the size of sachet water drastically in spite of the hike in the price.

Ezeokoli called on the Lagos State Government to ensure provision of basic social amenities to avoid preventable water borne diseases in the state.

She emphasised the need for sustainable measures to ensure access to affordable and safe drinking water.

However, vendors attributed the increase to rising production and distribution costs, including transportation and fuel.

Mrs Opeyemi Abosede Akintunde, a shop owner in Ikeja, said frequent price changes were affecting both her business and customer relations.

“The price changes almost every two months, and customers think I am responsible,” she said.

She noted that the situation had turned daily transactions into prolonged explanations, as customers often complain or refuse to buy at new rates.

“I spend more time explaining than selling. Some customers even insult you, not realising that we are also struggling,” she said.

Akintunde, who has been in the trade for over seven years, said suppliers frequently adjust prices, leaving retailers with no option but to follow suit.

“When I buy at a higher price, I have no choice but to sell higher,” she said.

At Agege Market, another vendor, Mrs Amaka Nwosu, said the increase in purchase cost had forced her to adjust her prices.

“We are not making extra profit. The companies increase their prices, and we have no choice but to comply,” she said.

Some sachet water producers blamed the trend on rising production costs.

Mr Jibril Olatunji, a producer, said the cost of nylon, diesel and transportation had increased significantly.

“We rely heavily on diesel due to unstable power supply. Packaging materials are also more expensive,” he said.

Olatunji added that multiple levies and regulatory charges were further increasing operational costs.

Mr Abdulhakim Mudathir, the National President, Association of Table Waters Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), attributed the recent increase in the price of sachet and table water to rising production costs caused by global economic challenges and increasing local taxes.

Mudathir told NAN that most of the raw materials used in the production of sachet and table water are imported, and prices surged significantly following the Iran-U.S. crisis.

“Yes, the increase in the price of sachet water, table water and other related products appears to be a global issue. Most of the materials we use are imported.

“Before the Iran-U.S. war, the prices of these materials were relatively stable. But as the crisis progressed, we witnessed about an 80 per cent increase in the cost of materials used in water production,” he said.

The ATWAP president noted that producers were currently operating under extremely difficult conditions and were making efforts to minimise the burden on consumers.

“We are producing only by the mercy of God. We are trying to adjust, considering the suffering of the masses. We are looking for the least possible cost of production, but as of now, many producers are not even making profit,” he said.

He explained that while a bag of sachet water previously cost between N250 and N300 to produce, current production costs had risen sharply.

“Before now, producing a bag of sachet water costs around N250 to N300. But today, production cost is almost around N350 per bag.

“So, when people say they are still selling at N300, I honestly do not know how they are managing,” he added.

He expressed optimism that prices would stabilise if the global crisis eased, but warned that other factors, including multiple taxation, could continue to affect production costs.

“We pray that the crisis will subside and, if everything returns to normal, prices may also normalise.

“However, whether prices will truly go down also depends on other factors such as the introduction of various taxes, all of which are increasing production costs,” he said.

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