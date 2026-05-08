Police arrest notorious cultist, recover arms, link suspect to murders and kidnappings in Obosi

By Kasie Abone

Anambra State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against cult-related violence with the arrest of a suspected notorious cultist linked to multiple killings and kidnappings in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

The suspect, identified as Favour Izunna, also known as “Njoku,” aged 22, was arrested on April 30, 2026, by operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Unit in Enugwu Ukwu.

According to the Police, the suspect is a member of the Vikings Confraternity and allegedly operated as an executioner for the group, terrorising residents of Obosi and surrounding communities.

Following his arrest and subsequent confession, operatives, supported by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, raided a criminal hideout in Obosi where they recovered a pump-action gun, five live cartridges, a locally made Beretta pistol, and seven rounds of 7.5mm live ammunition.

During interrogation, Izunna reportedly confessed to his involvement in the murder of about five persons in the area. He, however, clearly identified three of the victims as Somtochukwu Alfred, Udechukwu Izuchukwu, and Izuchukwu Obi.

Police authorities said the suspect also revealed that some individuals allegedly sponsored the killings, contracting him to carry out attacks within the community.

In addition, he was said to have admitted participation in several kidnapping operations across Anambra State, naming victims including Emeka Chukwuka and Chinelo Onyeka.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered intensified operations to track down other members of the gang and their alleged sponsors who remain at large.

The Police Command assured residents that investigations are ongoing and further updates will be made public as progress is recorded.

The statement was issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.