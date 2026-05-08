NUPENG Commends FG, NNPC Over Moves to Revive Warri, Port Harcourt Refineries

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Newly elected President of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers( NUPENG), Comrade Otumba Salmon Oladiti

has commended the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) over the recent agreement reached with Chinese firms aimed at reviving the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

Oladiti,who gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos,

described the development as a significant step towards addressing the long-standing challenges in Nigeria’s petroleum sector and reducing the country’s heavy dependence on imported petroleum products despite its position as a major oil-producing nation.

“The continued collapse and underperformance of local refineries over the years have contributed greatly to rising fuel costs, pressure on foreign exchange, inflation, unemployment, and worsening economic hardship for millions of Nigerians.

“That Nigerian workers and ordinary citizens have continued to bear the burden of unstable fuel supply, high transportation costs, and harsh living conditions caused by the failure of the nation’s refining sector and the inability to achieve sustainable local production”,the statement added .

He stated that the agreement with the Chinese firms presents an opportunity for the country to reposition its oil and gas sector, restore public confidence in the nation’s refining capacity, create employment opportunities, encourage industrial growth, strengthen energy security, and reduce the economic pressure associated with fuel importation.

Comrade Oladiti further stressed that Nigerians are tired of repeated refinery rehabilitation promises and projects that consumed huge public resources without delivering lasting results, and therefore urged all parties involved in the partnership to ensure transparency, accountability, professionalism, and timely execution of the agreement.

He stressed that the revival of the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries must not end as another political announcement, but should translate into real economic relief and tangible benefits for Nigerians already battling difficult economic realities.

Oladiti called on the Federal Government and NNPC Ltd. to remain committed to policies and partnerships that prioritize national development, economic stability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people.