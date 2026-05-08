NGO to launch landmark building project amid Nigeria’s escalating drug crisis

In a groundbreaking initiative poised to reshape Nigeria’s fight against drug addiction, the Lifted Life Rehabilitation Centre is proud to announce the official commencement of construction for its pioneering, purpose-built rehabilitation facility. The groundbreaking event will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 12:00 p.m., at the Swiss International Hotel, Plot 4 & 5, Road 8D, Victoria Garden City, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

This historic milestone coincides with the retirement of its visionary founder, Rev. (Mrs.) Helen Nkwo, who will step down from her illustrious 35-year career in the oil and gas industry on May 27, 2026. Her transition from corporate leadership to humanitarian activism underscores a passionate commitment to combat Nigeria’s alarming drug crisis—an issue demanding urgent, strategic intervention.

Recent statistics from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) reveal a deeply troubling trend: 13.6% of secondary school students have experimented with drugs, with 6.9% actively using. An estimated 14.3 million Nigerians are currently affected by substance abuse, exposing a silent, escalating crisis that threatens the health, safety, and future of the nation.

Nigeria’s economic powerhouse faces a dire shortage of dedicated rehabilitation facilities—particularly for women. Currently, there are no facilities exclusively serving females, and existing centers for males are overwhelmed and under-resourced. The launch of Lifted Life’s new rehabilitation centre aims to fill this urgent gap, providing specialized, gender-sensitive support and comprehensive recovery pathways for Nigeria’s youth.

Under Mrs. Nkwo’s leadership, Lifted Life has already demonstrated remarkable success. Over six successful rehabilitation seasons, the organization has supported more than 400 youths. Of these, over 70 individuals have been fully rehabilitated and successfully reintegrated into society—many now thriving in employment, entrepreneurship, and community leadership. These outcomes showcase the centre’s capacity to effect enduring, life-changing results through structured interventions, counselling, mentorship, and community mobilization.

The planned facility will serve as a holistic recovery hub, offering:- State-of-the-art rehabilitation and mental health services. Psychosocial support and counselling.Vocational training and skills acquisition, Sustainable reintegration and societal re-entry programs

With an estimated project cost of ₦1.2 billion (One Billion Two Hundred Million Naira), this initiative is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future—aimed at transforming lives, reducing crime, and fostering economic growth.



The May 30 launch will convene key stakeholders—corporate leaders, development partners, NGOs, educational institutions, and community advocates—united by a shared vision: a Nigeria free from the destructive grip of drug abuse. Lifted Life invites organizations with a proven track record in youth empowerment, public health, and community development to join this vital movement.

Partnership opportunities include:- Financial sponsorship for construction and operational costs, Support for mental health and recovery programs, – Skills development and youth empowerment initiatives – In-kind contributions and technical expertise

Partners will benefit from enhanced brand visibility, media recognition, staff engagement opportunities, and a lasting legacy as champions of societal transformation.

Lifted Life is committed to “building heroes from the ruins” by preventing drug addiction, supporting recovery, and advocating for policies that empower vulnerable populations. Through strategic partnerships and community-driven action, the centre strives to create a society where every Nigerian youth has the opportunity to thrive free from substance dependence.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2