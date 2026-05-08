LASG deepens smart regulation, strengthens Lagos electricity market through LASERC maiden stakeholders’ engagement

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening smart regulation and strengthening the Lagos electricity market with the successful hosting of the maiden edition of its Stakeholders’ Engagement Forum held on Thursday 7th May, at Cordis Hotel.

The Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of LASERC, Mrs.Temitope George, made this known during the engagement, describing the forum as a defining moment in the evolution of Lagos State’s electricity sector and a demonstration of the Commission’s unwavering commitment to transparency, collaboration, and stakeholder inclusion.

According to her, the engagement marks the beginning of a new regulatory era focused on building a functional, efficient, innovative, and consumer-centred electricity market capable of supporting Lagos State’s growing economic ambitions.

George reiterated LASERC’s vision of becoming a leading electricity regulator by facilitating sustainable electricity development and enhancing the quality of life for all residents of Lagos State. She further stated that the Commission remains committed to setting and enforcing standards, safeguarding consumers, enabling investments, supporting innovation, and promoting clean energy solutions across the State.

She also stressed that consumer protection remains a major pillar of the Commission’s mandate. In line with this commitment, she disclosed that LASERC is establishing zonal offices in Ikorodu, Amuwo Odofin/Badagry axis, and Sangotedo/Epe axis to improve complaint resolution and enhance access to regulatory services across the State.

The offices are expected to become operational in the third quarter of the year.

George emphasised that sustainable progress within the electricity sector can only be achieved through strong partnerships, shared responsibility, and continuous stakeholder engagement. She further noted that the ongoing reforms within the Lagos electricity ecosystem present significant opportunities for investment, infrastructure development, innovation, and the adoption of modern and clean energy technologies.

A major highlight of the engagement was the presentation on the regulatory agenda, market performance highlights, retail service code and Order delivered by the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Temitope George; the Executive Member, Licensing and Economic Regulation, Olakunle Falola; the Executive Member, Engineering and Standards, Adekunle Olopade and the Lagos Independent System Operator (LAISO) Network Operator Adetunji Adesanya.

Their presentations provided stakeholders with valuable insights into the Commission’s regulatory agenda, immediate, short term and medium to long term strategic initiatives designed to strengthen the Lagos electricity market. The session further highlighted LASERC’s commitment to smart regulation, operational efficiency, consumer protection, safety standards, and improved service delivery within the sector.

As part of the event the Board Chairman, Alexander Ogunbiyi, presented 14 licences/permits to compliant stakeholders and operators in recognition of their adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards. The presentation further reinforced the Commission’s drive towards a structured, accountable, and fully regulated electricity market in Lagos State.

The event also featured stakeholder contributions, and interactive discussions focused on addressing industry challenges and exploring pathways for sustainable sector growth.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to creating an enabling regulatory environment that balances affordability with cost-reflectivity, innovation with regulation, and growth with equity.

LASERC expressed appreciation to all participants for honouring the invitation and contributing meaningfully to discussions aimed at shaping a reliable, accessible, and sustainable electricity future for Lagos State.

The engagement brought together key stakeholders across the electricity value chain, including development partners, market operators, investors, community representatives, artisans, consumer groups, and members of the media