Lagos unveils 10-year primary healthcare financing plan

The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board has unveiled a 10-year Primary Healthcare Financing Plan Framework to strengthen funding mechanisms, improve accountability, and ensure sustainable healthcare delivery across the state.

In a post obtained from the Lagos State X handle on Thursday, the announcement came at the end of Conference 57, a two-day strategic retreat held at Lakowe Lakes Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, where key stakeholders in the health sector gathered to review existing gaps and develop long-term solutions for primary healthcare financing.

Participants at the retreat included health officials, local government chairmen, development partners, and senior government representatives, all of whom emphasised the need for stronger collaboration to improve healthcare outcomes at the grassroots level.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the new framework represents a critical step toward achieving universal health coverage in the state.

“A clearly defined 10-year development plan allows us to strategically position our primary healthcare system for measurable growth and resilience. Strong collaboration between state and local governments is essential to ensure effective implementation and tangible impact at the grassroots level,” he said.

The retreat focused on identifying systemic challenges, improving operational efficiency, and expanding access to quality healthcare services across all local government areas in Lagos State.

Chairman of Conference 57 and ALGON representative for Ibeju-Lekki LCDA, Abdullahi Olowa, noted that local government participation would be key to the success of the initiative.

“We are committed to ensuring that the outcomes of this retreat translate into real, measurable improvements in healthcare delivery at the community level,” he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of LSPHCB, Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa, described primary healthcare as the foundation of the state’s health system and stressed the importance of efficient resource management.

“This retreat provides a valuable opportunity for us to reflect, align, and chart a bold path forward. We must ensure that resources allocated to primary healthcare are not only adequate but efficiently managed and transparently deployed to deliver real impact at the community level,” he said.

He highlighted key financing tools, including the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and the expansion of the Ilera Eko health insurance scheme, as central to improving access and financial protection for residents.

“Our collective success depends on accountability, collaboration, and a shared commitment to results. “Together, we can build a primary healthcare system that truly serves the people of Lagos State,” he said.

The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board reaffirmed its commitment to implementing the framework and strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the state over the next decade.

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