Kwara Customs generates N3.8bn, intercepts smuggled goods worth N204m in Q1

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara Area Command, has generated over N3.8 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2026 despite the continued closure of Nigeria’s borders with the Republic of Benin.

Acting Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller Najeem Ogundeyi, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing of the Command held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ogundeyi said the Command realized a total revenue of N3,895,333,182.94 between January and March 2026, noting that the feat was achieved largely through excise duties and intensified anti-smuggling operations.

According to him, the Command has also recorded major successes in its crackdown on smuggling activities across several flashpoints within Kwara and neighbouring areas.

He listed the affected routes to include Bukuro, Gurumi, Sikira, Okuta, Boriya, Tewu, Bero, Sango, Okeoyi, Alapa, Malete, Bani, Offa, Idofian, Eiyenkorin as well as the Lagos-Ilorin Expressway.

“These areas have remained under close watch due to their strategic use by smugglers attempting illegal trade and smuggling of uncustomed goods both in and out of the country,” he said.

The Acting Controller revealed that operatives of the Command intercepted 155 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 70 pieces of second-hand tyres, 418 jerry cans of vegetable oil and 3,697 cartons of macaroni pasta during the operations.

Other seized items included 5,925 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 49.5 kilograms of cannabis, 376 kilograms of tramadol, corrosive oxidiser chemicals and 18 bales of second-hand clothing.

He said the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items stood at N204,763,439.

Highlighting the significance of the seizures, Ogundeyi stated that the operations reflected the determination of the Service to protect the nation’s economy and curb illegal trade.

“These achievements underscore the commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service to combating illegal trade and smuggling of uncustomed goods, thereby protecting national revenue and ensuring that only legitimate trade thrives,” he said.

The Acting Area Controller commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for what he described as visionary leadership and support towards the successes recorded by the Command.

He also praised sister security agencies for their cooperation, saying the partnership had contributed significantly to the Command’s operational achievements.

Ogundeyi further acknowledged improved intelligence-driven operations and discipline among personnel following the redeployment of new officers to the Customs Intelligence Unit and Customs Police Unit.

He assured residents that the Command would continue to intensify surveillance and enforcement activities to frustrate smugglers and economic saboteurs.

“We remain resolute in deploying proactive and intelligence-driven strategies to secure our borders and protect the nation’s economy,” he stated.

The Customs boss appealed to residents of border communities to support the Service with timely and credible information capable of aiding anti-smuggling operations.

He warned that individuals involved in illegal trade would continue to face the full weight of the law.

“The Nigeria Customs Service Kwara Command under my watch will remain committed to ensuring that those engaged in illegal activities are brought to justice and that our national economic interests are safeguarded at all times,” he added.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2 Share to