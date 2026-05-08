Jubilation in Edo as security squad demolishes criminal hideout

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Residents of Ubiaja in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State erupted in jubilation as the Edo State Special Security Squad demolished a building allegedly used as a hideout for kidnapping and drug-related activities linked to suspected kidnap kingpin, Jerry Okoyomo.

The demolition attracted a large crowd of residents who commended the state government, describing the action as a decisive step in the fight against criminality in the area.

Chairman of the Special Security Squad, Noah Paddy Idemudia, said the building was identified during investigations into a recent kidnapping incident in Irrua which led to the arrest of nine suspected kidnappers.

“This house was identified during investigations into the recent kidnapping incident in Irrua which led to the arrest of nine suspected kidnappers,” he said.

Idemudia stated that preliminary findings indicated that the property served as a base for criminal operations, including kidnapping and illegal drug activities. He stressed that the Edo State Government remains determined to rid the state of criminal elements.

He warned those involved in criminal activities to desist or face the full weight of the law, adding that the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo would continue to track down criminals and dismantle structures linked to crime across the state.

“The Edo State Government under Governor Monday Okpebholo will not relent in fishing out criminals and destroying all structures linked to criminal activities across the state,” he said.

He also advised landlords and property owners to carry out proper profiling and background checks on prospective tenants before renting out their properties, noting that negligence often provides safe havens for criminals.

“We also advise landlords to properly profile individuals before renting out their houses. Some of these criminals hide under false identities to carry out illegal activities,” he added.

Residents who witnessed the demolition expressed relief and thanked Governor Monday Okpebholo for what they described as bold action against insecurity in the community. They said the building had long been regarded as a notorious hideout for criminal activities, with suspicious movements around the area causing fear among residents.

“We are very happy today. This house has been a hideout for criminals for a long time and people have been living in fear,” one resident said.

“We thank Governor Monday Okpebholo for taking this bold action. This demolition has brought relief to the community,” another resident added.

Earlier at the Ubiaja Police Station, security operatives paraded suspects arrested in connection with the case.

One of the suspects, Musa Mohammadu, who spoke through an interpreter, said he was brought from northern Nigeria under the pretext of securing a cattle-rearing job. He claimed he became suspicious after discovering there was no cattle business and noticed questionable activities among those who brought him.

According to him, he had already requested to return home before security operatives arrested the group.

“I was brought here from the North to rear cattle, but when I got here, I discovered there was no cattle work. I became uncomfortable because of the suspicious activities going on around the place and I told them I wanted to return before the police arrested us,” he said.

The prime suspect, Jerry Okoyomo, however, denied involvement in kidnapping, insisting that he was only involved in the sale of hard drugs.

A victim allegedly kidnapped by the gang also narrated her ordeal to journalists, recounting how she was held in the bush during captivity. She alleged that one of the suspects moved freely within the community and only visited the hideout occasionally to supervise operations and monitor victims.

The latest crackdown is another major step by the Governor Monday Okpebholo administration to curb criminal activities and restore public confidence in the security of lives and property across Edo State.

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