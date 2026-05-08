Insurance practitioners campaign for greater awareness, stage Insurance Week 2.0

Efforts at deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria through improved industry awareness and product innovation is set to gather greater momentum with the flag-off of the 2026 edition of Insurance Week. The 2026 edition with the theme; Insurance: A future redefined will hold as the second in the series.

Insurance Week is an industry awareness creation activity which involves all arms of the Nigeria’s insurance industry ranging from insurance companies, insurance broking firms, insurance agents and the industry’s supervisory body, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) which is the education arm of the industry serves as the coordinating body of the Insurance Week activities.

Tagged Insurance Week 2.0 and scheduled to start on Friday May 15, 2026, the programme is targeted at educating members of the public on the many benefits of insurance as risk mitigating mechanism required in stabilizing economic and socio-political activities. Insurance have been described variously as the engine room of commerce.

Speaking in Lagos at the unveiling of the Insurance Week 2.0, President of the CIIN Mrs Yetunde Ilori noted that no effort will be considered too much in the processes of creating awareness on the importance on insurance. The gains of the first edition of the Insurance Week programme she said serve as the tonic for embarking on this year’s event

“The industry will continue to do all that it takes to deepen insurance penetration by creating awareness of the services and products which insurance consumers need. We are more concerned on educating managers of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the average Nigerians”, she admitted.

According to her, this year’s campaign will starts with jumat prayers on Friday May 15 which will service as prelude to insurance Awareness Walk on Saturday May 16 which will start from the premises of NEM Insurance Plc along Obanikoro Road, Lagos to the National Stadium. There will be church service on Sunday leading to the official opening ceremonies on Monday May 18. There will be series of engagements with MSMEs and schools on Tuesday while Wednesday will be for further engagements with market segment. Thursday will be the turn of Hackathon. Friday May 22 will be for the grand finale, gala nite, awards and Ambassador Event.

CIIN revealed that unlike in the first edition of the programme where activities were concentrated in selected cities and towns, the 2026 edition will see all state chapters of the CIIN staging events and activities aimed at sensitizing the public.