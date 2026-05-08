INEC Resumes Final Phase of Nationwide Voter Registration May 11

BY KASIE ABONE

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the resumption of the third and final phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise beginning Monday, May 11, 2026.

According to a statement issued on by the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the exercise will run until Friday, July 10, 2026.

INEC said the second phase of the registration exercise was suspended on April 17, 2026, to enable the Commission clean up the voter register following the publication of names for claims and objections.

The Commission urged eligible Nigerians who have attained the age of 18, as well as those who missed earlier registration phases, to take advantage of the final window to register.

The electoral body also advised registered voters seeking transfer of registration, replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or correction of personal data to visit its online portal or any INEC state and Local Government Area office nationwide.

INEC further disclosed that the Register of Voters would be displayed for claims and objections from July 23 to July 29, 2026, as part of efforts to ensure the credibility, accuracy and completeness of the voter register.

The Commission reassured Nigerians that adequate arrangements had been put in place for a smooth exercise and appealed to citizens to participate actively in strengthening the nation’s democratic process.