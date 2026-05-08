How HairbyHairboy became an unlikely Superstar of TikTok Era

Nigeria’s TikTok and social media landscape has produced a number of widely followed creators, including Peller, Iphe, Jadrolita, and JoBlaq. The platform’s influence, which began primarily within Nigeria, has gradually extended to international audiences. This growth reflects a broader trend of Nigerian digital content gaining visibility beyond national borders.

Chinedu Daniel Akanigwo, known professionally as HairbyHairboy, is a 25-year-old entrepreneur from the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria. He works in the hair retail sector and uses social media as his main channel for marketing. His business approach has differed from some traditional retail models. He sells human hair products and distributes promotional videos online, often without a fixed schedule. He has also posted information related to his sales performance, which has drawn both engagement and criticism from internet users.

Public response to online vendors can vary, and HairbyHairboy has addressed negative comments directed at him and his business practices. While criticism has affected the trajectory of some online figures, his visibility and audience have continued to grow.

A notable period of growth came in 2025, when he collaborated with other creators, including Peller. One video from these collaborations received over 10 million views, which was reported as one of the highest weekly view counts for content associated with him. Viewership remained high in the following week.

His public profile has raised questions about how non-traditional figures build audiences in Nigeria’s content creation space. The growth of social media has changed how products are marketed and how individuals present themselves online. HairbyHairboy’s activities reflect some of these changes. His work involves decisions about product presentation, video production, distribution methods, and audience interaction. These choices intersect with broader discussions about business norms, online identity, and the presentation of gender and celebrity in digital spaces.

He began his social media and hair business activities in 2016 at age 15. At that time, social media penetration in Nigeria was lower than current levels, and e-commerce infrastructure was less developed. Early online vendors faced challenges related to payment systems, logistics, and consumer trust. Despite these conditions, he continued to develop his online presence.

He is part of a cohort of Nigerian creators who started using social platforms in the mid-2010s and early 2020s. Others from this period include Peller and GehGeh. This group is often identified as the first generation in Nigeria to use social media as a primary business and distribution tool rather than only for personal communication. The open structure of the internet allowed these creators to operate without relying on traditional media or retail gatekeepers.

HairbyHairboy’s public persona is closely tied to his business activities. His approach to content and customer interaction has been documented by followers and has been referenced in discussions about how individual personality shapes online commerce in Nigeria.

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