Group defends Abiodun, warns against attacks

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

A political support group in Ogun State, Sustainability of Ogun State and Dapo Abiodun Legacy Beyond 2027, has defended Governor Dapo Abiodun against recent allegations circulating online, while accusing former governor and senator, Gbenga Daniel, of sponsoring coordinated media attacks against the governor.

The Convener of the group, Dr. Arabambi Abayomi, in a statement issued on Thursday, described Abiodun as “the star of the South West right now,” insisting that the governor’s performance in office had earned him widespread support across Ogun State.

Abayomi said the allegations against the governor, particularly claims relating to local government funds and past legal controversies, were recycled narratives designed to discredit him politically.

“Instead of accepting that his moment in the sun has passed, Daniel has decided to fight,” Abayomi said.

“And not fight clean. He has decided to hide behind faceless writers and social media mercenaries to tear down a sitting governor who has turned Ogun State into something we can all be proud of.”

The convener claimed that Ogun State had witnessed unprecedented economic growth under the current administration.

According to him, “Ogun State is now the fastest-growing economy in Nigeria, with IGR soaring from ₦45 billion to over ₦240 billion annually and GDP leaping from ₦4 trillion to roughly ₦17 trillion.”

He also praised the governor for maintaining peace in the state’s political environment.

“Abiodun has lowered the political temperature, with no political killings or harassment despite provocations,” he said.

On allegations that the governor diverted N17 billion belonging to local governments, Abayomi said the accusation had already been debunked.

“The state government stepped in when federal allocations could not cover salaries. Governor Abiodun augmented the shortfall to the tune of N17 billion. That is not diversion. That is the opposite of diversion,” he stated.

He added that the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), which includes all local government chairmen and labour representatives, supervises allocation decisions.

“The governor does not sit in that meeting and decide things alone. That is not how it works,” he said.

Abayomi also dismissed renewed references to an alleged 1986 arrest case involving the governor in the United States, describing it as political desperation.

“That is 40 years ago,” he said. “Governor Abiodun has run for governor twice, has been cleared twice by INEC, and has faced the courts and won every time.”

He further argued that mention of the governor in the Pandora Papers did not amount to criminal conduct.

“The Pandora Papers did not accuse Governor Abiodun of any crime. They named him as the beneficial owner of offshore companies. Being a beneficial owner of an offshore company is not illegal,” he said.

The group convener also highlighted what he described as landmark achievements of the Abiodun administration, especially the recent international operations at the Gateway International Airport in Iperu.

“On May 3, 2026, something happened in Ogun State that had never happened before in our history,” he said. “The Gateway International Airport in Iperu airlifted 345 Hajj pilgrims directly to Saudi Arabia.”

According to him, the development marked Ogun State’s entry into the international aviation space.

“It means Ogun State is now on the international aviation map. It means jobs. It means investment. It means revenue,” he added.

Abayomi contrasted the development with the tenure of Daniel as governor between 2003 and 2011.

“In those eight years, did any international flight depart from an Ogun State airport? The answer is no,” he said.

The convener further accused Daniel of opposing the emergence of a consensus political arrangement within the Ogun APC.

“The leaders and stakeholders of Ogun East sat down and agreed on Governor Abiodun as their consensus candidate for the Senate,” he claimed.

He alleged that Daniel was unhappy because “the room had moved on.”

“Democracy is not about having your way every time. Democracy is about the will of the majority,” Abayomi stated.

He also accused unnamed writers of participating in coordinated attacks against the governor for financial reasons.

“A meeting happens. Daniel is not happy with the outcome. Within 48 hours, five different articles appear, all written by different ‘concerned citizens,’ all citing the same allegations,” he alleged.

“To Senator Daniel, I say this with respect: you have done good things for Ogun State. But your season has passed. That is life,” he added.

Abayomi urged party members and delegates not to be influenced by what he described as propaganda ahead of future political contests in the state.

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