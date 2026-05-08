FCTA marks Workers’ Day with health push: “Hypertension is a Silent Killer” — Dr. Fasawe

…urges civil servants to use Insurance, staff clinic

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration used this year’s 2026 Workers’ Day to sound an urgent alarm on silent health threats while rolling out renewed benefits for civil servants.

Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health and Environmental Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe, described the initiative as “a call to action for all of us,” stressing that *“Health is wealth.”

She singled out hypertension and diabetes as the main dangers, calling hypertension a “silent killer” that often strikes without warning.

“Often, you hear statements like: ‘There was nothing wrong with him. He just went to work, came back, slept, and didn’t wake up.’ In most cases, it is hypertension or diabetes,” she said.

The solution, according to Fasawe, is straightforward: regular medical checks and strict adherence to prescribed medication* for those already diagnosed.

The event also served to raise awareness about the FCTA’s health insurance scheme and the revamped staff clinic. Fasawe assured staff that all services offered during the programme will remain available at the staff clinic afterward.

Passing on a message from the Honourable Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, she reminded civil servants that health insurance is a core benefit tied to their employment.

“How many of you know that a portion of your salary is deducted every month for health insurance? You know it,” she said, urging staff to visit the desk on site to obtain their PIN and cards.

She emphasized that every civil servant is entitled to quality healthcare, including surgical services when required.

Reporting on the turnout, Fasawe said over 400 people attended the previous day’s engagement, with 270 receiving eyeglasses. Many cases of hypertension and diabetes were also treated on the spot.

She encouraged staff with known conditions to walk into the staff clinic with their staff ID and health insurance card for continued care.

Fasawe added that the FCTA is working with hospitals and primary healthcare centres to ensure enrollees under the scheme receive prompt and quality care.

She pushed back on the perception that out-of-pocket patients get faster attention, stating: “That is changing. In fact, it has changed.”

Framing the effort under the “Renewed Hope” administration, she said the mandate from the FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike is clear: civil servants must be treated in a civil and dignified manner. “This is the first of such engagements, but certainly not the last,” Fasawe concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2