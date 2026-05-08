Ebonyi elders back incumbent NASS’ members as consensus candidates

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Council of Elder has thrown her weight behind the consensus candidacy of the present National Assembly members adopted by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, noting that it is to enable the state to produce ranking members who will attract positions and projects to complement the efforts of the governor in the development of the state.

Addressing newsmen on the political development of the state, the Chairman, Ebonyi state council of elders, Chief Ben Okah said that if a member is new in the Senate or House of Representatives, he can’t make any impact nor get anything meaningful for his or her state.

He maintained that as critical stakeholders, they want to gain experience for Ebonyians and grow some men who will give proper empowerment to the people, adding that the state is in dire need of ranking members in the national assembly.

Okah said that the governor’s handling of recent political developments had reaffirmed his role as the “Father of Ebonyi State, announcing that the Council of Elders has declared its unanimous support for Governor Francis Nwifuru’s second-term bid in 2027, and commended his leadership in resolving disputes arising from APC’s candidates selection process for State and National Assembly elections.

“We have observed, with great satisfaction, his depth of understanding, leadership capacity, and unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, and overall well-being of the people of Ebonyi State,” the statement read.

He disclosed that the elders have noted that the governor’s approach had demonstrated fairness, inclusiveness, and a genuine commitment to the collective interest of all Ebonyians.

He said that the express appreciation for what they described as the solid foundation laid by his administration, which they said provides a credible pathway for continued progress.

“As critical stakeholders in the state, we wish to express our profound appreciation and pride in his leadership and accomplishments thus far,” the statement added.

The council also called on all consensus candidates selected during the APC primaries to urgently reach out to their co-aspirants for reconciliation in the interest of party unity. It further appealed to individuals criticizing the governor and his administration to desist from such actions.

The endorsement comes as political activities begin to build ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the council positioning itself as a stabilizing voice in the state’s political landscape.

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