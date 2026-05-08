Customs boss, Adeniyi urges media to prioritize responsible reporting

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Comptroller General Nigeria of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), CG Adewale Adeniyi has called on journalists to uphold professionalism and accuracy in reporting, describing the media as critical to the success of the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP).

The message was delivered on Thursday by Deputy Comptroller General Timi Bomodi, who represented Customs Comptroller General at the opening of a three-day media retreat in Abuja.

The retreat was organized by the TMP in collaboration with the NCS.

Bomodi commended the media for years of cooperation, particularly under the current administration. “We’ve noticed that you’ve oftentimes gone above and beyond to see that the Nigerian Customs Service gets objective representation in the media,” the officer said.

He highlighted the importance of removing bias in storytelling. “It takes a lot of courage and discipline to remove ourselves from the process of telling stories that reflect close to reality,” he said, drawing from his own experience as a former NCS Public Relations Officer.

The DCG stressed that as the global trade environment evolves, customs administrations must adapt through technology, data, and greater transparency.

He said the NCS remains committed to aligning with international standards while fulfilling its mandates of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and border security.

Bomodi noted that recent years have seen significant innovations in Customs processes and systems. However, he added that keeping pace with these changes requires not just new procedures but also new language to explain them to the public.

“That is why it is incredibly important that our stakeholders, which include the media, understand what the intentions of government are and what we try to achieve by introducing these innovations,” he said.

He described the Trade Modernisation Project as the centerpiece of the transformation, aimed at overhauling processes, eliminating inefficiencies, and creating a seamless trading environment through digital platforms and automation.

While technology is vital, Bomodi said stakeholder understanding and acceptance are equally crucial.

“The success of any reform of this magnitude depends significantly on stakeholder understanding, acceptance and participation. This is why the role of the media is indispensable,” he stated.

He urged participants to use the workshop to deepen their knowledge of the reforms so they can convey the service’s intentions accurately to Nigerians.

“We are indeed grateful that you’ve been very professional in your disposition to Nigerian Customs Service. So, it is with great pleasure that I address you at the opening of this important training workshop for journalists on the Nigerian Customs Service Trade Modernisation Project.”

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