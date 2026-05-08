Cleansimur reintroduced to Nigerian market as authentic Herbal Wellness Formula

The herbal wellness drink widely known for years as Jigsimur has officially returned to the Nigerian market under a new name, Cleansimur, following growing concerns over counterfeit products that had flooded the market.

The original product, recognised for its traditional herbal formulation and its role in supporting general wellness, built a loyal consumer base across Nigeria and beyond. However, the increasing circulation of fake and adulterated versions created confusion among buyers and raised concerns about product safety and authenticity.

In response, the original South African manufacturer has reintroduced the product under a new protected identity, Cleansimur, as part of efforts to safeguard its integrity and restore consumer confidence.

According to the company, the rebranding does not affect the product’s formulation. Cleansimur is produced using the same herbal tradition and wellness principles that defined its predecessor, maintaining its position as a natural health-support drink.

Now officially marketed in Nigeria by Cleansimur International Ltd through authorised distribution channels, the product continues to promote its core values of quality, consistency, and natural wellness support.

Cleansimur is widely consumed as part of a healthy lifestyle and is associated with supporting general body wellness, including immune system function, healthy blood sugar balance, joint health, and overall vitality.

The company has urged consumers to be vigilant and purchase only from verified distributors and trusted outlets to avoid counterfeit products, emphasizing its renewed commitment to authenticity, product quality, and consumer safety.

For more information about the product and verification, consumers can visit: www.jigsimur.capetown

With its reintroduction, Cleansimur aims to reclaim its place in the herbal wellness market while reinforcing trust among its long-standing customers.

The company noted that while the name has changed, its dedication to wellness and its original formulation remain unchanged.

Cleansimur — formerly known as Jigsimur — is now officially back, with a renewed promise of authenticity and trust.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2