AVADA COUTURE pays royal courtesy visit to Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

In a day marked by honor and cultural heritage, the management and team of AVADA COUTURE & Academy paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

During the visit, the AVADA COUTURE team formally introduced the Itinochi Adamu print, a signature textile design inspired by Ebira heritage and crafted by AVADA COUTURE. The presentation was made as a gesture of cultural pride and a reconnection of contemporary fashion with traditional roots.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland alongside with Alhaji Abubakar Imam ( Abu Imam) prominent businessman, philanthropist, and a key traditional titleholder in Ebiraland, Kogi State

graciously received the team and offered his royal blessings and endorsement for the initiative, commending AVADA COUTURE for its commitment to preserving and promoting indigenous culture through fashion.

The visit underscores AVADA COUTURE’s dedication to celebrating Nigerian heritage while delivering world-class fashion designs.

For a better society

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