APWEN, Yabatech join forces to close Nigeria’s gender gap in engineering

…As it Lead the Future of Digital Infrastructure

In a bold move to revolutionize Nigeria’s engineering landscape and promote gender equality in STEM, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young women through a strategic partnership with Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech). The collaboration, rooted in a recent high-level courtesy visit, sets the stage for the 2026 Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for Girls (MATBC 2026), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at cultivating the next generation of female engineers in Nigeria.

Led by APWEN’s National President, Engr. Chinyere Igwegbe, FNSE, the delegation’s visit to Yabatech underscores a shared vision: transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure and technological future by closing the gender gap in engineering. With the theme “Smart Cities & Digital Engineering: Empowering Girls for the Future of Infrastructure,” the upcoming boot camp aims to equip young girls with cutting-edge skills, mentorship, and real-world exposure necessary to thrive in a rapidly digitizing world.

This partnership is more than a collaboration; it’s a deliberate stride toward inclusivity and innovation. APWEN’s efforts to inspire and train girls in STEM are crucial to addressing Nigeria’s urgent need for a diverse, skilled engineering workforce capable of building smarter cities and sustainable infrastructure. As Nigeria navigates the challenges of urbanization and technological advancement, empowering girls to lead in engineering and digital innovation becomes a national imperative.

With the unwavering support of Yabatech’s management and the shared commitment of both institutions, this initiative signals a decisive move toward a more inclusive and technologically advanced Nigeria. APWEN’s leadership emphasizes that this is not just about teaching engineering — it’s about rewriting the narrative, closing gender gaps, and ensuring Nigeria’s future is built by women as much as men.

As the countdown to MATBC 2026 begins, Nigeria’s engineering sector stands on the brink of a transformative era—one where gender equality and digital innovation are at the forefront of national development. The collaboration between APWEN and Yabatech is a powerful testament to the impactful role of women in shaping Nigeria’s future.

For a better society

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