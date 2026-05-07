Turaki-led C’ttee to Wike: You’re a political rascal

. As fesh crisis rocks PDP . Makinde-led group clashes with Wike over S/Court judgement, Minister alleges contempt of court

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja and FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike on Wednesday delivered a sharp rebuke to rival groups within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDO, naming Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, Taminu Turaki and others as the leaders of the splinter bloc.

He accused them of financial misconduct and intentionally ignoring judicial decisions amid the party’s protracted leadership dispute.

Addressing reporters during a press session in Abuja, Wike rejected assertions that an interim governing body exists for the party, labeling the proposal both unlawful and misleading.

“How long will this deception continue? You can’t flout court orders and then claim you’ve built a lawful organizational framework to present to Nigerians. That isn’t how democratic process functions,” he said.

He maintained that only a leadership recognized by the courts holds legitimate authority to manage party operations, cautioning that any competing structure is legally invalid.

“You can’t convene a leadership setup in private and label it the official national body. I challenge them to establish an office anywhere and call it the PDP headquarters. That’s how you separate genuine authority from fabrication,” Wike remarked.

According to him, the current push to create what he called an “unauthorized caretaker setup” is meant to deceive both party members and the wider public, even though the judiciary has already settled the question.

“The courts have specified who is authorized to oversee party affairs until a proper convention is held. Ignoring that and instituting a different structure is outright fraud, 419,” he added.

Wike also condemned what he described as a decline in ethical standards among certain political figures, including prominent legal practitioners and party officials, alleging they are weakening institutions for personal advantage.

“Those who should be defending the rule of law are the ones attempting to manipulate it. That is the real failure of our system,” he concluded.

Wike, also ordered a crackdown on abandoned and poorly developed areas around Jabi Lake, describing the situation as an eyesore unbefitting of Nigeria’s capital city.

Wike’s directive comes amid a viral video in which a popular pastor appealed to the minister to “leave Jabi Lake for Nigerians,” warning against developments that could limit public access to the recreational hub. The cleric had described the lake as a shared heritage and relaxation spot, sparking widespread reactions online and concerns over possible commercialisation.

The Minister dismissed what he termed emotional appeals, insisting that the administration’s actions were strictly guided by law and the Abuja master plan.

“They told us they would build something like what you see in Dubai a city walk, a proper entertainment centre. But what do you find there today? Shanties. Who will come and stay in such a place?” he queried.

Wike said portions of land around the lake, originally allocated for high-end projects, had been left undeveloped for years and taken over by makeshift structures.

“For 15 years, nothing happened. We cannot continue like that. If you are not ready to develop, we will take back the land and give it to those who are serious,” Wike declared.

He disclosed that the FCT Administration had already revoked some of the affected plots, stressing that Abuja would no longer tolerate speculative investors holding on to prime land without development.

“You must sign to develop within a given period. If you fail, the land returns to government. It is as simple as that,” he said.

Responding, Wike clarified that the measures were not aimed at taking the lake away from residents but at restoring order and ensuring proper development.

“We are not taking anything from the public. We are reclaiming land from those who failed to do what they were supposed to do or who converted it to unauthorised uses,” he said.

He also frowned at the misuse of designated land, citing a case where a recreational facility was converted into a place of worship without approval.

“You cannot take land meant for recreation and turn it into something else. That is not how a modern city operates. We will enforce compliance,” he warned.

The minister maintained that the goal is to improve the environment around Jabi Lake and align its development with global standards, while preserving its value as a public asset.

In its reaction, the Interim National Working Committee (INWC) of PDP has described Wike’s remarks as “an unsolicited overdosage of political rascality, moral emptiness, crass opportunism, and post-loss trauma.”

In a press statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, the INWC said Wike’s media session “was full of sound and fury, signifying nothing” and represented “the last kicks of a dying horse.”

The committee said, “It will not issue a direct response to Wike’s tirade. Instead, the statement served as a profuse apology to Nigerians for offering a platform to a person whose conduct, speeches, and reasoning have become not just a national but an international disgrace.”

The INWC argued that the country would have been spared damage if Wike had not been elevated to roles including Chairman, Minister of State, and Governor.

The committee urged those defamed by Wike to pursue legal action. “We admonish those he has defamed to seek legal redress, as no one is, and should be allowed to be, above the law,” the statement read.

The INWC also expressed sympathy over what it called Wike’s frustration at not becoming the National Leader of the party. It noted that no such office exists in the PDP constitution, and that even if it did, his conduct would disqualify him.

The committee linked Wike’s outbursts to the ongoing sale of nomination forms and preparations for the party’s primaries and national convention.

It said the process would produce “a credible Nigerian” as the PDP presidential candidate, frustrating Wike’s alleged promise to “hold down” the party for his principal.

On party finances, the INWC dismissed Wike’s boast about blocking banks from opening accounts for the PDP as “delusional,” and said the party is already operating official accounts, while Wike’s allies are receiving funds through private accounts.

Addressing comments Wike made about a recent court judgment, the INWC said it was awaiting Certified True Copies of the dismissed cross-appeals. It challenged the minister to clarify the reliefs sought in those appeals and the court’s ruling.

The committee assured Nigerians that threats would not suppress the truth. “Though lies like those vomited by Wike travel faster than the truth, they will not reduce the efficacy of the truth when it arrives,” the statement said.

The INWC concluded by staying that the sale of forms is ongoing and that “there is nothing Wike can do about it,” reaffirming its commitment to steer the party toward a credible 2027 election process.

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