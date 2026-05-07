Power supply: Ogun to emulate Abia example, targets 24-hour supply, begins consumption audit

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive power audit to determine the state’s actual electricity consumption and improve supply efficiency.

The governor made this known during an unscheduled visit to the 4-megawatt gas-fired Independent Power Plant in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Wednesday.

Speaking during the inspection, Abiodun said the audit would enable the government to track how electricity generated from the plant is distributed, while identifying and addressing leakages and energy theft across the system.

He noted that the exercise has become necessary following the state’s expanded authority to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

Emphasising the importance of reliable power to economic growth, the governor described electricity as a key driver of industrialisation. He added that the 4-megawatt facility—part of the Ogun State Light-Up Project—would support the state’s ambition to achieve energy self-sufficiency and ensure no community is left underserved.

Abiodun further disclosed that both the 34-megawatt power plant in Onijanganjangan and the 4-megawatt facility in Oke-Mosan are designed for expansion, noting that the state has also upgraded its power distribution infrastructure.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to sustainable development, he said ongoing efforts in the power sector are geared towards ensuring that residents and businesses enjoy a stable electricity supply.

“What you see here behind me is a gas-fired Independent Power Plant currently generating four megawatts. It doesn’t get cleaner than this.

“This installation aligns with our promise to deliver on our commitments. We do not just make promises; we fulfil them without unnecessary noise.

“You cannot compare this with some power plants that have been sitting idle for over 16 years, running on fuel oil. It is unacceptable that, in the 21st century, such outdated systems were procured,” he said.

The governor also revealed that the newly inaugurated Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission would oversee electricity generation, transmission, and distribution within the state, adding that ongoing investments are aimed at attracting more investors.

“Currently, Ogun State enjoys several comparative and competitive advantages. However, our ultimate goal is to position the state as the destination where investors are guaranteed 24-hour power supply at the most affordable rates in Nigeria,” he added.

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