Police confirm arrest of 28 terrorists, 85 kidnappers; rescue 189 victims in April

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu recorded significant operational successes across the country in the month of April 2026, reaffirming its commitment to intelligence-led policing and the protection of lives and property nationwide.

As part of sustained efforts to combat violent crime and strengthen internal security, several coordinated operations carried out by Police tactical and investigative units led to the arrest of twenty-eight (28) suspected terrorists, eighty-five (85) suspected kidnappers, sixty-two (62) armed robbery suspects, fifty-one (51) murder and culpable homicide suspects, and fifty-four (54) suspected cultists.

In the course of these operations, according to a release issued by the Force spokesman, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, the Force successfully rescued one hundred and eighty-nine (189) kidnapped victims from various criminal hideouts and captivity locations across the country.

The operations also resulted in the recovery of one hundred and forty (140) assorted firearms, one thousand and seventy-four (1,074) rounds of ammunition, as well as thirty-seven (37) stolen vehicles linked to criminal activities.

The Inspector-General of Police commended officers and men involved in the operations for their professionalism, resilience, and dedication to duty.

He noted that the achievements reflect the growing effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing and enhanced inter-agency collaboration in addressing evolving security threats.

The IGP further assured Nigerians that the Force remains resolute in its determination to dismantle criminal networks, strengthen public safety, and sustain ongoing reforms aimed at building a more accountable, professional, and people-centered Police Force.

The Nigeria Police Force urges members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information, emphasizing that security remains a collective responsibility.

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