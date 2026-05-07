May 7, 2026
Trending now

Stand-off in Senate as Akpabio shuts down Oshiomhole, threatens to invoke sanctions

Crises in Ivory Tower: SSANU, NASU to suspend strike May 11

Atiku challenges suit seeking deregistration of ADC, says it’s political ambush

Police confirm arrest of 28 terrorists, 85 kidnappers; rescue 189 victims in…

NELFUND hails Jim Ovia’s legacy at Zenith Bank as he steps down…

2027 election: APC waives screening for President Tinubu, paves way for party’s…

Turaki-led C’ttee to Wike: You’re a political rascal

PETAN unveils $7bn energy investment drive

African energy giants unite to eradicate energy poverty- Wole Ogunsanya

OTC 2026: Nigeria’s oil sector reforms spark multi-billion dollar investment surge, says…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

PETAN unveils $7bn energy investment drive

by Editor0132

UGO AMADI

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN)  said it is opening nearly $7 billion in investment window opportunities to global equipment manufacturers

PETAN Chairman Mr. Wole Ogunsanya announced the move, aimed at modernizing Nigeria’s energy infrastructure and boosting production capacity through international partnerships.

Ogunsanya stated this while giving his goodwill message  at the 2026 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) NCDMB – PETAN OEM Investment Forum, held on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in  Wyndham Hotel, opposite NRG Centre, Houston, Texas, USA.

The forum has the theme: “Nigeria as an OEM Investment Destination: Addressing Barriers, Enabling Entry and Strengthening Local Content Partnerships”.

The forum focused on Nigeria’s investment potential, market entry barriers and stronger partnerships aimed at deepening local content in the energy sector.

 

 

Ogunsanya said PETAN was unlocking a multi-billion-dollar gateway for global service providers as indigenous capacity and technology demand continue rising.

 

 

He said PETAN members would spend about $7 billion on equipment over the next four years.

 

 

He described the projected spending as one of Nigeria’s biggest energy procurement programmes in recent history.

 

 

According to him, PETAN comprises 121 Nigerian service companies generating between $5 billion and $6 billion yearly.

 

 

He said the companies deliver competitive services across upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas operations.

 

 

“Our members are operating at the same quality level found anywhere globally.

 

 

“From Aberdeen to the Middle East and the United States, Nigerian companies are already competing,” Ogunsanya said.

 

 

He said indigenous asset acquisitions and production expansion plans were reshaping Nigeria’s energy landscape.

 

 

“Nigeria is targeting growth from about 1.5 billion barrels to three billion barrels,” he said.

 

 

Ogunsanya said achieving that target would require steady investment in advanced equipment and modern technology.

 

 

He estimated annual sector investments of about $1.8 billion would be needed through 2030.

 

 

“This is not just an opportunity, it is a necessity. If you bring the best technology, we have capital, talent and the platform to deploy it,” he said.

 

 

Ogunsanya said Nigeria’s local content policy now centres on capability, innovation and strategic global partnerships.

 

 

“Local content does not mean isolation. It means building world-class capacity at home while working with the best partners,” he said.

 

 

He cited ongoing collaborations with global technology providers as evidence of Nigeria’s growing industrial confidence.

 

 

With refinery expansion and rising procurement, Ogunsanya urged investors to engage immediately.

 

 

“Network with us. Partner with us. Bring your technology. Nigeria is ready, and the growth you seek is happening now,” he said.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

LECAN protests against alleged exploitation of IBEDC, demands reform

Peter Anayo

Sunbeth Energies Reaches Major Milestone with Dangote Refinery Agreement

Editor

Kano manufacturers seek direct power supply from NDPHC to boost industrial growth

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişEnbet GirişEnbet Girişivermectin tabletPusulabetPusulabetMadridbetmeritbetbetsmoveCasibom GirişJojobetvaycasinocoinbarmeritbetjojobetTophillbetmarsbahis girişvaycasinocasibommarsbahisJojobet GirişJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbetCasibom Giriş