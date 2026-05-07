PDP party leaders in Oyo, set to unveil new political party

…As Makinde picks Adekambi as Consensus candidate

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) Oyo State led by Governor Seyi Makinde, is expected to announce a new political platform for it’s loyalists within the next 24 hours.

Champion learnt that Makinde is considering the Action Democratic Party or the Nigerian Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, the Governor whose tenure is coming to an end in 2027 has picked Bimbo Adekambi, who was Ajimobi’s commissioner for finance as the man to replace him in the Oyo State Governorship seat.

Adekambi officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party on December 10, 2025 and declared his intention to contest the governorship race on April 21, 2026.

He has consulted with party executives at the state and local government levels and other critical stakeholders.

Champion learnt from impeccable sources that Prince Adelaja Adeoye and Bimbo Adekambi are Makinde’s chosen candidates in Lagos and Oyo, respectively.

You will recall that Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the “Atunto Eko 1.0 proponent, has been the frontrunner of PDP candidates in Lagos.

Laja has developed a bold, comprehensive and actionable master plan for the re- engineering of Lagos for inclusive prosperity.

He is set to ensure that if elected governor, every Lagosian, irrespective of status, or tribe, will enjoy the dividends of good governance.

He has assured that the transformative blueprint which includes improved security, quality healthcare, world class education and sustainable Urban development, will soon be unveiled to the people of Lagos.

For a better society

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