NELFUND hails Jim Ovia’s legacy at Zenith Bank as he steps down as chairman

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELDUND has congratulated Founder and former Group Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, commending his remarkable chapter in Nigeria’s financial services landscape.

In his capacity as Founder and Group Chairman, Mr. Ovia demonstrated exceptional foresight and leadership, establishing the groundwork for what has evolved into one of Africa’s most esteemed and internationally recognized financial institutions.

By maintaining a strong dedication to quality, forward-thinking innovation, and robust corporate governance, he transformed Zenith Bank into a model of excellence, adaptability, and technological advancement in the banking sector.

A press statement issued by Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, on behalf of the Executive Management and Staff of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND, said during his tenure, Zenith Bank Plc recorded significant expansion, extending its presence into global markets while consistently generating value for its stakeholders. His lasting impact has not only directed the bank’s growth but has also played a vital role in strengthening the reputation and development of Nigeria’s banking industry as a whowhole

The statement reads in part, “Outside the banking sphere, Mr. Ovia has earned widespread recognition for his efforts in advancing education, empowering young people, and fostering national development. His commitment to promoting learning and building human capacity aligns closely with NELFUND’s objective of increasing access to education through sustainable financing initiatives.

Speaking on this important occasion, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, remarked: “Mr. Jim Ovia’s influence goes far beyond the institution he founded; it is deeply woven into Nigeria’s economic progress. Through his leadership at Zenith Bank, he established standards of excellence that will stand the test of time. At NELFUND, we draw inspiration from his firm belief in education and human capital as drivers of national growth. We celebrate his outstanding accomplishments and acknowledge his invaluable contributions to the nation.”

As he moves into a new stage marked by continued guidance and mentorship, NELFUND joins partners and stakeholders both within Nigeria and internationally in honoring a legacy characterized by innovation, integrity, and dedication to nation-building.

“We wish him ongoing success and fulfillment in all his future pursuits.”

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