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Mohammed Salami dies at 86

by Peter Anayo0167

The Abijagun family in Lagos Island has announced the death of one of their illustrious sons, Dr Mohammed Yunusa Ishola Salami who died on Monday, April 27, after a brief illness and buried the following day, according to Islamic rites.

He was a medical professional and ardent Muslim scholar and a dedicated civil servant.

Late Salami was a retired Permanent Secretary at Lagos State Hospital Management Board and retired in February 2000.

He left behind a wife, Mrs Munirat Salami and children, among whom are Mrs Latifat Sadoh, Mrs Kalifat Araoye, Lt Cdr Mustapha, Mrs Kareemat Gbajumo and Dr Rukayat Salami.

The deceased also survived by many grandchildren, siblings and adopted children.

 

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