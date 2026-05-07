INEC accredits 98 observer groups for Ekiti Guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has accredited 98 observer groups, 96 domestic and two foreign, for the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The commission, in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, said the accredited organisations comprise a broad spectrum of civil society groups, professional bodies and institutions with expertise in election observation, governance, human rights, gender advocacy, youth development and peacebuilding.

The statement added that notable among the domestic observers are the Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa, Yiaga Africa, CLEEN Foundation, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Nigerian Bar Association, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, and Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria, among others.

“The presence of accredited observers is in line with the Commission’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the electoral process,” the statement said.

Noting that observer groups play a critical role in enhancing public confidence in elections through independent assessment of procedures and outcomes.

The commission “urged all accredited organisations to adhere strictly to the guidelines for election observation and to conduct their activities in a non-partisan and professional manner”.

INEC listed the accredited domestic observer groups as: 21st Century Community Empowerment for Youth and Women Initiative; Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative; Advocacy for Quality Leadership and Health Awareness Foundation; Africa Women for Unity, Social and Culture Organisation; African Christian Care Trust Organization; Akai for Youths Sustainable Development Foundation; Akakpuchionwa Empowerment Foundation; Amazons Women of Substance Foundation; Arise and Build Human Empowerment and Growth Foundation.

Others are Aspire African Youth Empowerment Initiative; Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative; Bridging Social Inclusion Gaps Initiative; Caringhands Youth Initiatives; Caritas Empowerment and Development Initiative; Centre for Development and Transformation Initiative; Centre for Childcare and Youth Development; Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness; Centre for Democracy and Development West Africa; Centre for Empowerment and Rebirth for Sustainable Development; Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development.

Others are: Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution in Communities Initiative; Centre for Positive Change and Civic Responsibility; Centre for Strategic Conflict Management; Centre for Transparency Advocacy; Christian and Muslims for Peace Progressive and Unity Initiative; Citadel of Hope Initiative; Citizens Advocates for Peace is Possible in Nigeria; Citizen’s Right for Peace and Non-Violence Initiative; Citizens Rights & Leadership Awareness Initiative; Citizens Rights for Peace and Good Leadership Initiative; Citizenship Civic Awareness Centre; CLEEN Foundation; Committee for the Defence of Human Rights; Community Advancement, Good Leadership and Development Initiative; Community Structure Foundation for Good Governance and Concerned Initiative for Community & Social Developmen.

Others are Conscience Women of Africa Initiative; Diaspora Advocacy for a New Dawn Initiative in Nigeria; Echoes of Empathy and Leadership Foundation; Forum of Nigerian Ministers and Workers of God; Foundation for Women Development; Future Leaders Global Initiative; Gifted Youth and Women Empowerment Foundation in Eha-Amufu; Global Development Centre for Rescue Mission in Nigeria; Global Initiative for African Development; Grassroots Development and Peace Initiative; Grassroots in Advance of Democracy Initiative for Improve Sustainability; Greater People Centre for Gender Advocacy, Youth Empowerment and Education; Human Rights and Grassroots Development Society.

Additional groups listed includes: Ilimu Wal Hikmah Islamic Foundation; Immaculate Initiative for Peace; Initiative for Peace Humanity and Social Advancement for Women; Initiative for the Awareness of Civic Education of Citizens; Initiative for the Rapid Development of Nigeria; Inspiring Leadership, Empowerment and Development Foundation; Intellectual Elite Youth Association of Nigeria ; Intercontinental Leadership Initiative; International Standard Centre for Development; Justice Initiative for the Disadvantaged and Oppressed Persons ; Muslim Sisters for Social Justice Initiative; National Democratic Institute; National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies; Network of Men with Disability Foundation; New Dawn for Development Initiative; New Dimension Network for Peace Initiative; New Dream for Grassroots Development; NESSACTION; Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre; Nigeria Progressive Women and Youth Development Initiative; Nigerian Bar Association; Nigerian Women Trust Fund; Northern Patriotic Front; Patriotic Women Foundation; Police Service Commission; Polling Unit Ambassadors of Nigeria; Rightway for Women and Youth in Africa Development Initiative and Rosxywhite Care Foundation.

Other groups include Savera Africa Gender Initiative; Secure Tomorrow Initiative; Society for Peace and Capacity Building; Sonia Initiative for Sustainable Peace and Progress; The Flag Foundation of Nigeria; The Peoples’ Care and Advocacy Initiative; TAF Africa (The Albino Foundation); Transform Nigeria Citizens Initiative; Ubuntu Centre for Africa Peace Building and Development; United Nigeria Peace Foundation; Winex Foundation; Women and Youth Development Initiative; Women in Politics Forum; Women of Integrity for Sustainable Advancement Foundation; Womenfest for Betterlife Living Initiative; Women’s Right and Peace Protection Initiative for Africa; Yiaga Africa Initiative; Youth Initiative for Better and Great Nigeria; Your Vote is Your Voice Africa Initiative.

It added that the foreign observer groups are AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria and Nouvel Perspective.

The commission reaffirmed its readiness to conduct the election and assured stakeholders of its commitment to delivering a credible and transparent electoral process.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, INEC announced that the third and final phase of the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration for the current exercise will commence on Monday, May 11, 2026, and end on Friday, July 10, 2026.

The IVEC chairman recalled that the second phase of the exercise was suspended on April 17, 2026, following the publication of the register for claims and objections, a process aimed at cleaning up the voters’ register.

According to him, the resumption of the exercise provides another opportunity for eligible Nigerians, particularly those who have recently turned 18 or were unable to register during earlier phases, to enrol.

The commission also urged registered voters seeking to transfer their registration, replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards, or correct their bio-data to take advantage of the exercise. Such services, it noted, can be accessed through its dedicated online portal or at INEC state and local government area offices nationwide.

He further announced that the display of the Register of Voters for claims and objections will hold from July 23 to July 29, 2026, describing the exercise as a critical step in ensuring the accuracy, completeness and credibility of the voters’ register.

“The Commission reassures Nigerians that all necessary arrangements have been concluded for the smooth conduct of the exercise,” the statement read.

The IVEC chairman appealed to all eligible citizens to participate actively in the registration process, emphasising that broad-based participation remains essential to strengthening Nigeria’s electoral process.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2