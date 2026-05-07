Hon Nicolas Ossai briefs journalist on nomination to represent Ndokwa Ukwuani Fed Constituency of Delta State with APC form held in Abuja

Hon Nicolas Ossai briefing the journalist on his nomination to represent Ndokwa Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State with all Progressives Congress forms, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.
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