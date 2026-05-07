Hon Adebayo Adesola briefs journalist on unfortunate gas explosion, results in loss of lives ,properties held in Abuja

Hon. Samuel Adebayo Adesola, a member of the House of Representatives representing Apapa Federal Constituency, Lagos, briefing journalists on an unfortunate gas explosion in his Constituency, resulting in loss of lives and properties, held in Abuja … PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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