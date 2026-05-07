31.2 C
Lagos
May 7, 2026
Trending now

Nigerian content reforms open door for PETAN members to lead major oil,…

Experts urge women to take control of emotional well-being at groundbreaking Conference

Nigeria is Africa’s Most Spammed Country – Truecaller

2027: WoPU Backs Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

PDP party leaders in Oyo, set to unveil new political party

2023: Tinubu’s loss in Lagos has strengthened APC’s stakeholders ahead of 2027-…

Mohammed Salami dies at 86

Breaking: I’ll consult widely ahead of 2027 presidential election– Jonathan

Hon Nicolas Ossai briefs journalist on nomination to represent Ndokwa Ukwuani Fed…

Hon Adebayo Adesola briefs journalist on unfortunate gas explosion, results in loss…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon Adebayo Adesola briefs journalist on unfortunate gas explosion, results in loss of lives ,properties held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0129

Hon. Samuel Adebayo Adesola, a member of the House of Representatives representing Apapa Federal Constituency, Lagos, briefing journalists on an unfortunate gas explosion in his Constituency, resulting in loss of lives and properties, held in Abuja … PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Inauguration ,investigative hearing of committee with stakeholders in petroleum industry held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

QCOGA Champions Teacher Empowerment holds Capacity-Building Workshop to elevates education

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 9, 2025

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
hacklinkJojobet GirişBetcioBetcioivermectin tabletPusulabetPusulabetMadridbetmeritbetbetsmoveCasibom GirişJojobetvaycasinocoinbarmeritbetjojobetTophillbetmarsbahis girişvaycasinocasibommarsbahisJojobet GirişcasibomCasibom GirişMarsbahis Giriş