Crises in Ivory Tower: SSANU, NASU to suspend strike May 11

. As FG bars honorary Doctorate degree holders from affixing “Dr” to their names

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu with Agency report

Non-academic staff in Nigeria’s Universities, NASU have moved to suspend their ongoing nationwide strike, raising hopes for the resumption of full academic activities across campuses.

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU directed its branches to commence processes for the suspension of the strike effective Monday, May 11, 2026.

The decision followed a series of meetings between the unions and the Federal Government over unresolved demands, particularly the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement and welfare-related concerns.

In a circular sent to branch chairpersons which was obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday morning, the unions said they had secured a firm commitment from the federal government to conclude all outstanding renegotiations within two weeks of suspending the industrial action.

The circular, jointly signed by NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, indicated that the breakthrough came after a crucial meeting with the federal government’s Expanded Renegotiation Committee led by a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed.

According to the unions, the government explained that any further review of its earlier offer would require the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The leadership of JAC considered the passionate appeal for the suspension of the ongoing strike action and also extracted a commitment from the FGN Expanded Renegotiation Committee that all renegotiations, including a reviewed offer of the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS), shall be concluded in two weeks from the date of the suspension of the strike,” the statement read.

It added that branch leaders had been directed to convene congresses to brief members and ratify the decision.

“Branch leaders are hereby urged to note this appeal and convene congresses to report the above, for a suspension of the strike effective from Monday, 11th May, 2026, while other engagements with relevant stakeholders continue,” the unions said.

The unions also disclosed that part of the ongoing discussions included a controversial 30 per cent salary increase under the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure which had earlier been proposed but later withdrawn by the government.

They expressed appreciation to members for their compliance with the strike directive, describing the solidarity shown nationwide as encouraging.

NASU and SSANU commenced the strike on May 1, 2026, over the Federal Government’s delay in concluding the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, which covers salaries, allowances, and general working conditions of non-academic staff in universities and inter-university centres.

The industrial action disrupted administrative operations in public universities, affecting activities such as student registration, documentation, hostel management, and other essential support services critical to the smooth running of academic institutions.

The strike also added to mounting concerns over instability in Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, which has experienced repeated disruptions in recent years due to disputes between university-based unions and the government.

Although academic staff were not directly involved in the latest action, the absence of non-teaching personnel significantly slowed down campus operations, forcing many institutions into partial shutdown.

.As FG bars honorary Doctorate degree holders from affixing “Dr” to their names The Federal Government on Wednesday banned recipients of honorary degrees from prefixing “Dr” to their names in official, academic, or professional usage. It declared that the use of the title by such recipients constitutes a misrepresentation of academic credentials, which will henceforth be treated as academic fraud, with attendant legal and reputational consequences. The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while briefing State House correspondents on two Federal Executive Council approvals that had not been announced at the last cabinet meeting, which held on April 30. Alausa, who appeared alongside the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad, said the FEC approved a uniform policy for the award and use of honorary degrees by Nigerian universities. The policy, he explained, is designed to end what he described as decades of indiscriminate conferral of degrees for political patronage and financial gain, and to restore public confidence in the integrity of academic titles. He said, “The recent trend we’ve seen with the award of honorary degrees has revealed a growing abuse and politicisation of this academic privilege. “We’ve seen awards being used for political patronage, for financial gain, as well as the conferral of awards on serving public officials, which, as part of the ethics of honorary degree awards, should not happen.” Under the new policy, recipients of honorary degrees may no longer put “Dr” before their names. Instead, they must cite the full honorary designation after their name. Giving examples, Alausa explained, “For instance, you can use Chief Louis Clark, D.Lit. (Doctor of Literature, Honoris Causa)” or “Mrs Miriam Adamu, LL.D. Hons.” Alausa said this format clearly reflects the honorary rather than earned academic nature of the award. “Recipients shall not prefix doctor to their names in official, academic or professional usage,” the minister said, adding, “Misrepresentation of honorary degrees as earned academic credentials shall be considered academic fraud and subject to legal and reputational consequences.” The policy also restricts the types of honorary degrees Nigerian universities can confer to four: Doctor of Laws (LL.D), Doctor of Letters (D.Lit), Doctor of Science (D.Sc), and Doctor of Humanities (D.Arts). It further bars universities without active PhD-awarding programmes from conferring honorary degrees at all. Alausa said the restriction was aimed at addressing the proliferation of newer institutions that have been awarding honorary doctorates despite being less than five years old and lacking postgraduate research programmes. The minister noted that all honorary degrees must carry the words “honorary” or “Honoris Causa” on the award certificate and in all references.

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