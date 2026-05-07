Breaking: I’ll consult widely ahead of 2027 presidential election– Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has disclosed that he will embark on consultations over possible participation in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

Jonathan stated this on Thursday in Abuja.

The development comes after a group of supporters marched to his office calling on him to contest the presidential election.

“It’s only patriotic citizens that build their nations. Unpatriotic citizens will destroy their nation, take the money to anywhere to enjoy their life. So you must be patriotic. And things are very, very clear.

“The key thing we need in this country is peace. So as young people, for most of you here, more than 80% of you are very young people.

“I don’t even know how old some of you were when I was a President, but the key thing is peace in this country, and you will continue to advocate for that, and you continue to advocate for peaceful and credible elections in the country, because if we don’t have peaceful and credible elections, most good citizens will not want to bother get involved in politics.

“And as youths, you will continue to advocate for that. It’s very dear to us peaceful election, and indeed you as young people must continue to be fully involved in the electoral processes, especially your right to vote.

“I’ve observed elections in about 14 or more African countries, some I have been there two times.

“Presidential race is not a computer game, but I heard you, and I will consult widely, but the most important thing is in Nigeria that the young people will have in Nigeria that will plan for our grandchildren,” Jonathan said.

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