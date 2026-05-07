African energy giants unite to eradicate energy poverty- Wole Ogunsanya

African indigenous oil and gas firms are forming a strategic alliance to tackle energy poverty across the continent.

Speaking at the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mr. Wole Ogunsanya, announced that the private sector is stepping up to turn continental investments into tangible production.

Ogunsanya disclosed this at the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Africa Energy Forum series, in collaboration with PETAN, Houston, Texas, U.S.

He said the initiative supports ongoing government-to-government efforts under the African Petroleum Producers Organisation, which was set up to boost cooperation among oil-producing nations and improve energy access across Africa.

He also noted that while governments were setting up an African Energy Bank to fund development, the private sector must help turn investments into production and shared growth.

“This is why we created the African Local Content Association,” Ogunsanya said, explaining that the body brings together indigenous oil and gas companies across Africa to promote collaboration, capacity building, and resource sharing.

According to him, the association helps companies network, trade, and share technical expertise and equipment across borders, strengthening Africa’s capacity to develop its energy resources.

“Africa remains energy poor in spite of its abundant resources,” he said, stressing that the continent has the lowest energy consumption levels globally.

He added that improving energy access is directly tied to broader development indicators, including food security and life expectancy, noting that developed regions such as the United States and Europe consume significantly more energy.

“To improve living standards, Africa must increase energy production and consumption,” Ogunsanya stated.

He revealed that the African Local Content Association, inaugurated in Nigeria, already has representation from multiple countries, including Senegal, Angola, Ghana, and Congo, with active collaboration underway among member nations.

“These partnerships are already driving exchanges in expertise and operations across borders, all aimed at boosting energy production and ultimately improving lives across Africa,” he said.

Ogunsanya emphasised that the association is open to more partnerships, expressing optimism that increased private sector cooperation will accelerate the continent’s path toward energy security and economic growth.

Similarly, Mr Victor Smith, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, said Ghana is promoting diaspora-driven investments to unlock energy opportunities.

Smith said that Ghana was intensifying efforts to attract foreign investment into its energy sector by promoting strategic partnerships between international investors and African diaspora communities.

He emphasised that sustainable economic transformation across Africa depends on stronger collaboration that blends foreign capital with local and diaspora participation.

“I strongly believe that the pathway to sustainable development lies in partnerships that include our people at home and those in the diaspora,” he said.

He explained that while global investors were increasingly interested in Africa, particularly Ghana, they remained cautious about entering markets without local participation, which they saw as critical to reducing risk and ensuring long-term success.

To bridge this gap, the Ambassador said he had been actively engaging with U.S. investors, including Chinese firms, and was encouraging them to collaborate with Ghanaian partners to tap the country’s opportunities.

“These investors are eager to explore Ghana’s potential, but they also want trusted local partnerships. That is where the diaspora plays a vital role,” Smith noted.

He said the Ghanaian mission in the U.S. had held several high-level investment forums over the past nine months to highlight energy opportunities in Ghana.

According to him, these engagements, organised in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, have generated strong interest, with investors responding positively to presentations on incentives and strategic investment frameworks.

Smith urged stakeholders at the forum to take a closer look at Ghana’s upstream oil and gas sector, describing it as rich with untapped potential.

“I encourage investors to critically examine the opportunities available.

“Ghana is open for business, and we are ready to support and protect your investments,” he said.

He reassured prospective investors of the government’s commitment to providing an enabling environment, reducing investment risks, and facilitating seamless entry into the market.

As Africa continues to position itself as a key player in the global energy mix, Smith reiterated Ghana’s readiness to serve as a gateway for responsible and profitable energy investments.

“We are here to open doors and ensure that your investments succeed,” he added.

The Ambassador said he was optimistic that the forum would deliver meaningful outcomes and foster partnerships to drive growth and development across Ghana and the rest of Africa.