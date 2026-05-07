2027: WoPU Backs Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, has received fresh boost following the endorsement of the Working People United (WoPU), a coalition of Labour leaders, professionals, artisans and working Nigerians.

The group made this declaration, when it paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Hon Heineken Lokpobiri, where WoPU presented its structure, vision and strategy for mobilizing nationwide backing for the President’s second term.

Speaking on behalf of the Delegation,WoPU National President, William Akporeha said the movement was created to provide a broader and more inclusive platform for working Nigerians to actively shape the country’s political direction beyond traditional labour framework.

In a statement signed Nneamaka Okafor,Akporeha noted that the Coalition draws membership from multiple sectors,including strong representation from labour unions in the oil and gas industry and other key segments of the workforce.

He restated that the group’s endorsement of President Tinubu,is based on confidence in the administration’s long-term vision for economic stability and national growth.

While acknowledging prevailing economic challenges, Akporeha stressed that ongoing reforms are imperative to prevent deeper structural setbacks and reposition for sustainable development.

He further outlined WoPU’s grassroots mobilization strategy,which includes leveraging its nationwide network, to reach working-class communities, promote voter-education and encourage active participation in the democratic process.

Responding, Lokpobiri commended the group for its organization and commitment to national development, stressing the importance of labour and grassroots movements on strengthening democratic engagements.

He also assured the delegation of continued collaboration, pledging open communication and institutional support where necessary.

The meeting also underscored the role of diaspora engagement with WoPU, highlighting plans to complement domestic mobilization by reaching Nigerians abroad and enhancing global perception of the country’s progress.

Members of the Coalition reaffirmed their commitment to the initiative, rallying behind the slogan :”Working People United—Time for a Greater Nigeria

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