2027 election: APC waives screening for President Tinubu, paves way for party’s sole candidate

CYRIL MBAH,Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has waived the screening requirement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primaries.

The decision was reached at the NWC’s 188th meeting held on Wednesday May 6, 2026 at the party’s National Secretariat.

In a statement signed by National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, the committee said it had “deemed him as duly screened in accordance with the Constitution of the Party for the purpose of participation in the upcoming primary elections.”

The NWC said the waiver was granted under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the APC Constitution, which empowers it to organise and supervise primaries and, in special circumstances, grant waivers in the party’s best interest.

The committee noted that Tinubu has received overwhelming endorsement from key stakeholders. These include the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other organs of the party at the APC National Summit held on May 22, 2025.

The statement also cited the President’s earlier clearance during the 2022 presidential primaries. The NWC said requiring him to appear before a screening committee again “would be redundant and unnecessary.”

It described Tinubu as the incumbent President and leader of the party, and said the endorsement from critical stakeholders informed the decision.

The waiver effectively gives the President a free pass to contest the APC presidential primary without undergoing the standard screening process required of other aspirants.

The NWC stressed that the move was made in the best interest of the party and aligns with its constitutional powers.

The announcement comes as APC continues with the sale and submission of nomination forms across the country ahead of its primaries and national convention.

The party said the decision reaffirms its unity and focus as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.