2023: Tinubu’s loss in Lagos has strengthened APC’s stakeholders ahead of 2027- Lagos Assembly spokesperson

The spokesperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, popularly known as Omoj’omolo, on Wednesday demonstrated strong grassroots connection as he embarked on a street credibility walk following a ward consultation in Mafoluku, Oshodi-Isolo Constituency-01.

The consultation, held at the popular Domino Junction in Mafoluku, attracted a large turnout of party stalwarts, community leaders, and enthusiastic supporters, reflecting growing momentum ahead of the political season.

Addressing the crowd, Hon. Ogundipe expressed deep appreciation for the consistent support he has received over the years, assuring constituents of his readiness to seek a second term in office.

He went further to state that President Bola Tinubu’s loss in Lagos in 2023 presidential election has strengthened APC’s stakeholders in the State to deliver overwhelming results for him ahead of 2027.

“My dear good people of Oshodi-Isolo Constituency-01, I stand before you with gratitude, humility, and renewed determination. Your unwavering support has been the driving force behind our journey, and I will never take it for granted,” he said.

Declaring his intention, he stated emphatically, “Omoj’omolo is coming again,” noting that his track record of service, grassroots engagement, and people-oriented programmes has earned him the right to seek re-election.

He emphasized his administration’s deep connection with the grassroots across all seven political wards, stressing resilience in the face of political pressure and distractions.

Reflecting on past electoral outcomes, Hon. Ogundipe acknowledged that the 2023 general elections in Lagos fell short of expectations, particularly in support for President Bola Tinubu. However, he noted that the experience had strengthened the resolve of party faithful.

“Challenges are not meant to break us, but to strengthen us. We have gone back to the drawing board, worked harder, and reconnected with our people. Today, the story is changing,” he added confidently.

The lawmaker also called on eligible voters, especially newly eligible youths, to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing it as a critical tool for shaping the future.

“Your vote is your voice. Your PVC is your power. Do not sit on the sidelines, be part of history,” he urged.

Earlier in his remarks, a party chieftain, Alhaji Kehinde Olorunoje, advised youths to resist being used for political violence, urging them to embrace peace and shun divisive tendencies.

Speaking with journalists, Hon. Kalejaye Banjoko described Hon. Ogundipe as “a leader among the people,” praising his consistency and dedication to progressive ideals within the constituency.

The event was attended by prominent political figures, including Hon. Sokunle Hakeem Olusola, former representative of the constituency in the Lagos Assembly; Alhaji Kehinde Olorunoje, leader of The Mandate Movement (TMM) in the local government; Hon. Kalejaye Banjoko; Hon. Femi Ayodele; Hon. Moruf Emmanuel; Hon. Khadijat Jimoh; and other stakeholders.

The street walk that followed the consultation further energized supporters, reinforcing Hon. Ogundipe’s visibility and connection with residents across the constituency.

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