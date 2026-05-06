Xenophobic attacks: Akpabio to lead N’Assembly delegation to South Africa

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja with Agency report

The Senate on Tuesday condemned in strong terms the ongoing xenophobic attacks, persecution and intimidation of Nigerians in South Africa and Ghana, describing the incidents as “barbaric, unlawful and inconsistent with African brotherhood.”

Given the seriousness of the matter the Red Chamber mandated the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio to lead a delegation of National Assembly leadership to meet with the South African parliament on own to resolve the burning issue.

The Sponsored of the motion, Senator Osita Izunasor (Imo West) who came under matters of urgent national importance during the plenary, expressed deep concern over what he described as “advocacy of fear, humiliation and psychological trauma,” where Nigerians are “increasingly profiled and treated as though being a Nigerian national alone constitutes an offence.”

Contributing to the motion some Lawmakers noted that the South African government had publicly acknowledged the situation and promised to restore order, a move the Senate said “confirms the seriousness and contemporary nature of the incidents.”

Recalling Nigeria’s role in the liberation struggle, Senator Victor Umeh, (Anambra central) said, “Nigerian workers, students, civil servants and market women stood at the forefront from the 1960s to the 1990s, sacrificing financial resources and diplomatic goodwill for the liberation and dignity of South Africans.”

Senator Adams Oshiomhole argued that Nigerian lives “cannot be predated” and declared, “We do not condone any one life being lost. If a crime has been committed under South African law, they have the right to bring any subversive to justice, but to kill our people as if we are helpless, we are not.”

Warning of economic consequences, the lawmaker said, “By the time we turn in the economy hardship, we withdraw MTN license, we revoke DStv license. Those workers from South Africa will have good jobs to do. Let South Africa continue with their jobs. Then when we have this balance of madness, I believe there will be sanity.”

The senator urged a review of bilateral relations, stating, “I will re-kick our bilateral relationship in a manner that is a win-win. Right now, Nigeria trade deficits with South Africa. South Africa is the one benefiting.”

Calling for decisive action, the lawmaker added, “My colleagues, let not turn this place to place of mourning and crying and lamenting. Let us bite in a manner that they will be the one begging.”

The senator specifically proposed, “I so hold and I persuade my colleagues that when we come to prayers we should include these two prayers: that MTN license will be withdrawn, that DStv license will be withdrawn. There are Nigerians who can provide those services and they will employ those who are coming back home from South Africa. You bite me once, I bite you twice.”

However, senator Adamu Aliero struck a different tone, urging caution. “I rise to contribute to this very important debate,” he said. “First and foremost, in international relations there is what we call rule of reciprocity. Nigeria has done a lot for South Africa and we demand a lot also from South Africa by making sure that Nigerians living in South Africa and conducting their business do so freely and fairly without any intimidation, provided they are doing the business legally according to the rules of that country.”

The lawmaker disclosed that diplomatic channels were already active. “Mister President, I’m aware that the Federal Government of Nigeria have already stepped in to this matter. Currently the Minister of Foreign Affairs is already in South Africa to discuss with the authorities there.”

He cautioned against preemptive legislative action, noting, “Our discussion will certainly preempt whatever the Federal Government is going to do in South Africa. I will rather suggest that in view of the seriousness of the matter, we step down discussion on this matter and allow the diplomacy to take its full course.”

While acknowledging the arguments in the chamber, he added, “Certainly I agree with all the argument conversed in this chamber, but already the Federal Government of Nigeria has stepped into this matter. Let’s allow them to do all they can to resolve this matter amicably in accordance with the United Nations Charter and African Charter. Doing otherwise will certainly go outside the diplomatic cycle.”

The chamber maintained that the attacks violate international human rights principles and breach ECOWAS protocols on free movement, the African Union Charter, and other regional instruments guaranteeing dignity and protection of persons.

“These attacks offend the conscience of civilized nations,” the Senate resolution stated. “No individual, whether in authority or not, is above the law, and no citizen is beneath its protection.” he said

Senators decried the impact of the recurring violence, citing “loss of lives, destruction of businesses built over decades, displacement of families including children and the elderly, severe psychological trauma, and erosion of dignity and security.”

Despite repeated diplomatic assurances from host countries, the Senate lamented “the lack of accountability, visible deterrence, prosecution of perpetrators, or enduring guarantees for victims,” which it said “entrenches a culture of impunity and emboldens further xenophobic violence.”

The chamber warned that without decisive intervention, the attacks could “trigger retaliatory tensions, diplomatic strains, regional instability, and deterioration of inter-African relations contrary to continental unity.”

In a six-point resolution, the Senate urged the Federal Government to immediately engage in “high-level diplomatic dialogue” with South Africa and Ghana to ensure the protection of Nigerians and secure “enforceable assurances against future attacks.”

It further called for “a full, transparent, credible and independent investigation into all reported incidents,” insisting that “perpetrators and their sponsors must be identified, arrested, prosecuted and punished.”

The Senate asked the Federal Government to develop a “comprehensive protection framework for Nigerians in the diaspora,” including early warning mechanisms, diaspora displacement coordination centers, enhanced legal and diplomatic defense structures, and clear evacuation protocols.

Lawmakers also pressed for “strong regional enforcement and accountability measures within ECOWAS and the African Union to deter xenophobia through diplomatic and legal action that protects African citizens across borders.”

For victims, the Senate requested “emergency humanitarian assistance, temporary shelters, evacuation support where required, legal representation, trauma support services, and real-time protection and communication channels” through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies.

To drive oversight, the Senate mandated its Committee on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs to embark on a fact-finding inquest into the recurring attacks.

Senate President, while referring the matter, directed the committee, chaired by Senator Amilken Akban, to “engage with affected Nigerians, interface with diplomatic missions and international partners, and report findings back to the Senate.”

The Senate maintained that “the safety and dignity of Nigerians abroad remain non-negotiable” and called for “urgent and coordinated action to end the cycle of violence and impunity.”

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