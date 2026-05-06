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Politics

Umeh, Abaribe, Hanga switch parties

by Peter Anayo058
  • As 17 Reps dump ADC for NDC
  • Party zones presidential candidate to South

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja 

Three senators defected on Tuesday, citing lingering leadership crises and internal disputes in their former parties.

Senators Victor Umeh (Anambra Central) and Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) resigned from the African Democratic Congress, ADC. Umeh joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), while Abaribe moved to the Labour Party, LP.

Senator Rufai Hanga (Kano Central)is also defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP,) to the NDC.

The defections were formally announced through letters addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read on the floor during the plenary.

In his letter, Umeh said the decision followed extensive consultations with his family, constituents, and political allies.

“I write to inform you of my decision to defect from the African Democratic Congress to the Nigeria Democratic Congress,” he stated.

He blamed unresolved internal divisions and endless litigation for his exit, saying “I have taken this decision after wide consultations with my family, my constituents, and supporters in view of the lingering divisions in the leadership and unending litigations in the African Democratic Congress.”

Reaffirming his commitment to national development under his new platform, Umeh said: “I remain committed to making my contributions towards the development of our dear nation, but this time through the NDC.”

Abaribe also announced his immediate resignation from the ADC, explaining that his decision to resign his membership of the ADC is effective immediately and have, accordingly, joined the Labour Party.

He attributed his defection to the party’s deepening crisis, saying “My decision is anchored on the now well‑known leadership crisis within the ADC, occasioned by multiple legal issues besetting the party.

Reacting to the wave of defections, Akpabio joked about the growing trend of party switches in the chamber.

“Clerk, note that he has moved… and now he has moved from ADC to Labour Party. If he brings another letter, I won’t announce it again,” he said, drawing laughter from senators.

 

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