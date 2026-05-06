May 6, 2026
Trending now

Tinubu, Kefas’ re worthy leaders- Information Commissioner

Nasir Idris, Atiku Bagudu return APC nomination forms, laud party’s open contest

Abia, others to benefit from World Bank $700m SURWASH project

Climate crises: FG reaffirms commitment to integrating conflict sensitivity, peacebuilding into NAP

Africa’s Energy Goldmine: NUPRC Chief woos global investors with 225bn barrel Potential

IGP monitoring team probes bizman Amadi-Orwu over alleged N1bn property destruction, land…

Fixing Nigeria Starts with Fixing the States

Over 70 Rotarians converge in Ibadan for fellowship, friendship exchange

Life Lager spotlights Igbo apprenticeship system in new ‘Nwa Boi’ campaign

Nigeria’s Refineries starved: Only 4 in 10 promised crude barrels actually delivered…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Tinubu, Kefas’ re worthy leaders- Information Commissioner

by Peter Anayo071

 

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The state Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, Barr Zainab Jalingo, has said that the Governor of the state Dr. Agbu Kefas and President Bola Tinubu are the most suitable leaders for Taraba State and Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She described both leaders as tested and result-oriented, emphasizing that their leadership styles are delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

Barr Jalingo who doubled as the Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, particularly commended Governor Kefas for what she termed people-centered governance, noting that his administration’s free education policy has significantly reduced the burden on families across the state.

According to her, the initiative has enabled thousands of children to return to school, bringing relief and renewed hope to parents who previously struggled with educational expenses.

“Many households in Taraba State have felt the direct impact of the Governor’s educational reforms.

“The free education policy has brought real succour to the people and is shaping a better future for our children.”

The Commissioner also highlighted the Kefas administration’s agricultural drive, stating that efforts to boost farming and food production are gradually improving livelihoods, especially in rural communities.

According to her, the enhanced security measures under the governor have further stabilized the state, creating a safer environment for both residents and investors.

On the national level, she expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, saying that his policies are laying the foundation for long-term economic growth and national stability.

According to the Commissioner of information the combination of Governor Agbu Kefas’ grassroots impact and President Tinubu’s national vision makes them the best candidates moving forward.

She urged residents of Taraba State and Nigerians at large to support continuity in leadership, stressing that sustained governance would consolidate ongoing development efforts and deliver greater dividends of democracy.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

President may release Nnamdi Kanu soon –Bianca Ojukwu

Editor

Osun LG Crisis: Workers resume work after eight months sit-at-home

Peter Anayo

Northern CAN hails Adamawa Gov. for pardoning farmer Jackson, sentenced to death for defending self

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomivermectin tabletMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetmeritbetbetsmoveCasibom GirişJojobetvaycasinocoinbarmeritbetjojobetBetvolemarsbahis girişvaycasinocasibommarsbahisJojobet GirişJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbetCasibom Giriş