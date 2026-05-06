Tinubu, Kefas’ re worthy leaders- Information Commissioner

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The state Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, Barr Zainab Jalingo, has said that the Governor of the state Dr. Agbu Kefas and President Bola Tinubu are the most suitable leaders for Taraba State and Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

She described both leaders as tested and result-oriented, emphasizing that their leadership styles are delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

Barr Jalingo who doubled as the Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, particularly commended Governor Kefas for what she termed people-centered governance, noting that his administration’s free education policy has significantly reduced the burden on families across the state.

According to her, the initiative has enabled thousands of children to return to school, bringing relief and renewed hope to parents who previously struggled with educational expenses.

“Many households in Taraba State have felt the direct impact of the Governor’s educational reforms.

“The free education policy has brought real succour to the people and is shaping a better future for our children.”

The Commissioner also highlighted the Kefas administration’s agricultural drive, stating that efforts to boost farming and food production are gradually improving livelihoods, especially in rural communities.

According to her, the enhanced security measures under the governor have further stabilized the state, creating a safer environment for both residents and investors.

On the national level, she expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, saying that his policies are laying the foundation for long-term economic growth and national stability.

According to the Commissioner of information the combination of Governor Agbu Kefas’ grassroots impact and President Tinubu’s national vision makes them the best candidates moving forward.

She urged residents of Taraba State and Nigerians at large to support continuity in leadership, stressing that sustained governance would consolidate ongoing development efforts and deliver greater dividends of democracy.

For a better society

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