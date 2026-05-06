Soludo sends 1st batch of commissioner-nominees to House of Assembly

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has sent the first batch of commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and subsequent confirmation through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Nkem Udeze.

According to a release from the Special Assistant (New Media), office of the Speaker, Franklin Osankwa, names of those nominees have been referred to the screening Committee and they include: Agriculture — Dr. Ben Chuks Odoemena, Budget and Economic Planning— Mr. Chukwukadibia Okoye, FCCA, Culture, Entertainment and Tourism — Mr. Udoji Amedu, Education — Dr. Ekene Ogugua, Environment — Dr. Clem Aguiyi. Finance — Mr. Izuchukwu M. Okafor, Health — Dr. Afam Obidike, Information and Value Reformation — Dr. Law Mefor, Justice/Attorney-General — Barr. Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN, and Lands — Prof. Offornze Amucheazi, SAN.

Others are, Local Government and Community Affairs— Barr. Vin Ezeaka, Petroleum and Mineral Resources — Prof. Charles Ofoegbu, Physical Planning and Urban Development — Barr. Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu, Power — Engr. Casmir Chinenye Agummadu, Works and Infrastructure — Arc. Okey Ezeobi, Transport — Hon. Eddy Ibuzo, Women Affairs and Social Development — Mrs. Esther Chinyere Onyekesi, and Youth Development and Sports — Mr. Patrick Agha.

For a better society

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