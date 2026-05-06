Shinkafi joins Zamfara North Senate race, decries decades of poor representation

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and senatorial aspirant under the banner of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has declared interest in the Zamfara North Senatorial District seat, citing what he described as over two decades of poor representation and marginalisation of the state by previous senators.

“I obtained a form to contest for the office of Senator representing Zamfara North Senatorial District in Zamfara State,” Shinkafi told newsmen after picking his nomination form and framed his entry into the race as the start of a new era for Zamfara State.

Shinkafi argued that since 1999, the senatorial positions were dominated by the Anka/Maru (Ara Namoda axis), leaving other areas sidelined. “For over two to three decades—from 1999 to 2027—there has been no power shift,” he said.

He noted that Zamfara North comprises four local governments: Shinkafi, Kaura Namoda (Ara Namoda), Birnin Magaji, and Zurmi, pointing out that “Out of the four local governments that make up the district, we have felt marginalised.”

On the performance of past senators, Shinkafi was blunt about what he called a lack of legislative impact, saying. “The people elected to represent us in the Senate have not done much in terms of proper legislation.”

He backed his claim with figures from the Red Chamber. “If you assess the 28 years of representation in the Red Chamber, fewer than 10 bills have been sponsored,” Shinkafi said, describing the record as very poor and inadequate for the district’s needs.

Shinkafi also faulted previous senators for failing to attract federal projects to the zone, pointing out that other senatorial zones in the state have universities, yet Zamfara North has lagged behind.

“Senators representing Zamfara North have not been able to attract any meaningful Federal Government projects to our zone, not even a single one.

“So, we feel that those who have occupied the office have not represented the good people of Zamfara North well,” he added. He described the current moment as “the time for change, a new beginning in the senatorial district.”

Shinkafi linked the situation to what he called political captivity. “We are tired of political slavery, and it is time for us to break free from that political captivity,” he said, insisting there must be a power shift among the local governments.

Speaking on the primary election process, Shinkafi rejected any consensus arrangement. Citing the Electoral Act, 2026, he said direct primaries are the first option and consensus only applies when aspirants agree. “As far as I am concerned, I am not ready for consensus. I am not ready to step down,” he declared.

He noted that about eight aspirants are in the race, including the current senator who has spent 16 years in office, describing the long stay as unacceptable.

“This is inequality, injustice, and clear marginalization. We cannot continue like this,” Shinkafi said, vowing to exercise his right under the law to replace the incumbent senator.

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