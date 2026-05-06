Sanwo-Olu urges intending pilgrims to pray for peace in Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the Intending Pilgrims embarking on the 2026 holy pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to actively participate in the prayer sessions for the prosperity of Lagos State and Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the charge during a one-day seminar held at the Lagos Television De-Blue Roof Ikeja for the 2026 Hajj Intending Pilgrims, organised by the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Layode, said that the Hajj exercise revolves around intermittent prayer sessions and the pilgrims should use the opportunity to fervently pray for State and Nigeria at large.

“Let me congratulate all our intending pilgrims. You are among the few that Allah has chosen this year to answer His call to the Holy Land. Hajj is the fifth pillar of slam, and it is a journey of faith, humility, and total submission to Him. It is not a vacation. It is an act of worship that tests your patience, your endurance, and your brotherliness. I urge you to go with the sincere intention to seek Allah’s forgiveness and return as better Muslims and better citizens.

“As you stand on the plains of Arafah and make your supplications, I ask you to remember Lagos State and our dear country, Nigeria, in your prayers. Pray for peace in our communities, security across our land, and economic prosperity for our people. Pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and for all of us in leadership, that Allah continues to grant us the strength and wisdom to serve with justice and the fear of God.” he said

He also enjoined them to be good ambassadors of the state and hoist the flag of the centre of excellence higher.

“Beyond your spiritual obligation, remember that you carry the name of Lagos State and Nigeria with you. The way you conduct yourselves will speak for all of us. I implore you to be law-abiding, disciplined, and respectful of the culture and laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Avoid unnecessary arguments, political debates, or any form of protest. Hajj is not a platform for anything other than worship. Look out for one another, especially the elderly, women, and those who may be frail. That is the Lagos spirit – community, compassion, and excellence.” he stressed

The Commissioner for Home Affairs who doubled as Amir-ul-Hajj stated that about 1,600 intending pilgrims would perform the Hajj rites from Lagos State this year and the state government has made copious provisions to ease their stay in the Holy land.

Layode declared that the Governor has approved the payment of hadiyah (sacrificial) ram, ziyarah (visitation) to historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah as well as monetizing the Ihram clothing for each of them.

He maintained that the State government remains committed to the safety, comfort, and spiritual fulfilment of all the Intending Pilgrims, stressing that, it would continue to improve on its welfarism efforts.

Earlier the Chairman ad-hoc committee for the 2026 Hajj exercise, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Dr. Abdullahi Jebe appreciated the Lagos State Governor and his Deputy, Dr. kadiri Hamzat for prioritising the welfare of the pilgrims, while assuring that they would reciprocate these gestures with their good conduct at the Holy Land.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2