President Tinubu felicitates Deputy speaker on his birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in warm greetings to Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on his Birthday commend his exemplary leadership, dedication to Legislative excellence and commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions, held in Abuja.

For a better society

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