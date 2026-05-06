Over 70 Rotarians converge in Ibadan for fellowship, friendship exchange

In a vibrant display of unity and international goodwill, the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Iyaganku, successfully hosted and sponsored the District 9126 Rotary Friendship Exchange Joint Fellowship on Saturday, February 14, 2026, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event brought together 70 Rotarians, guests, and participants from across District 9126 and beyond, fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening the bonds of service that define Rotary International.

Held in a warm and celebratory atmosphere, the fellowship highlighted the spirit of collaboration and global connection that the Rotary Friendship Exchange program promotes.

The Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate ensured full hospitality for participants by providing meals for all attendees, an effort that was widely appreciated as it catered to the over 70 Rotarians present at the fellowship.

In attendance from the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate were the President-Elect, Rotarian Anya Chukwu; the Club Secretary, Rotarian Patience Ogbo; and the Chartered President of the Club, Rotarian Kayode Odeleye.

Their presence underscored the club’s strong leadership commitment to service and engagement in district-level initiatives.

In her goodwill message, Rotarian Anya Chukwu, who also represented the President of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Bodija Estate, Rotarian Victor Giwa, PHF, urged clubs and Rotarians to remain steadfast in the pursuit of humanitarian endeavours. He reaffirmed the club’s commitment to advancing impactful service projects and strengthening partnerships within and beyond the district.

The President of the Presidents of District 9126, Rotarian Adewale Adesina, welcomed all Rotarians and guests to the fellowship.

He emphasized the Rotary’s enduring mandate of Service Above Self, while also highlighting the importance of friendship and fellowship as core pillars that sustain the organization’s impact and unity across clubs and borders.

Speaking at the event, leaders from clubs further reinforced the importance of collaboration in advancing Rotary’s mission.

They noted that the joint effort reflects a shared commitment to building lasting relationships and creating meaningful impact within communities.

The fellowship featured networking sessions, and goodwill messages from visiting Rotarians, offering attendees a unique opportunity to share experiences, traditions, and service ideas.

Rotarians present at the event expressed deep appreciation to the host clubs for their warm hospitality, as well as for the atmosphere of fun, friendship, and fellowship that characterized the gathering. Many described the experience as memorable and reflective of Rotary’s core values.

The District 9126 Rotary Friendship Exchange programme continues to serve as a platform for cultural exchange, professional development, and international fellowship among Rotarians. This year’s joint fellowship in Ibadan stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in strengthening Rotary’s global network.

The event concluded on a high note, with renewed commitments to service projects and continued partnerships across clubs within the district and internationally.

For a better society

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