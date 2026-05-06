Nigeria’s $1trn economy target requires resilient, inclusive national planning – Bagudu

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, says achieving Nigeria’s one trillion dollars economy target within the next five years will depend on inclusive, innovative, and resilient national planning.

Bagudu disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at the Nathaniel Atebije Foundation for Planning Advocacy (NAFPA) Maiden Annual Lecture themed “The Renewed Hope Agenda:The Physical Planning Perspective”.

The minister described the target as a challenge and a responsibility, noting that national planning must go beyond economic projections to include physical, environmental, cultural, and social dimensions.

“Under the 2030 National Development Plan, President Bola Tinubu has challenged us to see how we can generate a one trillion dollars economy from the current 300 billion dollars in the next five years.

“Within the context of my mandate, national planning is physical, financial, environmental, and diplomatic in its many things all together, consistent with our constitution.

“Achieving it depends on three elements: inclusiveness, resilience, and innovativeness. It includes everyone. Everyone has a role to play.”

Bagudu stressed that inclusivity remained central to Nigeria’s development strategy, warning that poor planning and execution have historically contributed to conflicts across the country.

The minister linked these priorities to the administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which he described as a unifying framework focused on growth, inclusion, and innovation rather than blame for past challenges.

“We are not where we want to be. But instead of dwelling on the past, we must make the right choices to move forward choices that will grow the economy and include all Nigerians,” he said.

Prof. Jeremiah Ojediran, a Guest Lecturer and Vice-Chancellor of Bells University, Ota, Ogun, said without planning, policies remained aspirations while policies became implementable realities with proper planning.

“Development in Nigeria has been fragmented. You cannot build roads without housing, or provide electricity without jobs. Everything must be interconnected.”

He, therefore, called for a shift from reactive to proactive planning, noting that infrastructure interventions in Nigeria often occur only after crises such as flooding or congestion.

“It is after flood that we start talking about drainage. After congestion, we begin to act. Planning must be central, not an afterthought,” he emphasised.

The Chairman of the occasion, David Garba, said the theme of the maiden lecture was very apt as it addressed pressing issues in Nigeria.

Garba said, “A lot of times we have been so worried in physical planning because there has not been a lot of connectivity between physical planning and economy planning.

“When we don’t have that connection, a lot goes wrong as what you have is disjointed physical development within our urban centre, thus the need for this lecture.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Olutoyin Ayinde, said the mission of NAFPA was to advocate for urban planning that prioritised inclusion, resilience, and innovation.

Ayinde said this would amplify the voices of the underserved, champion sustainable solutions, and bridge the gap between policymakers, planners, and the communities they serve.

“Our concern should not be merely about things like bricks and mortar, roads and bridges, or blueprints and budgets, but truly about people, who are the heartbeat of every human settlement planning and development.

“It should also be about the child who deserves a safe park to play in, the worker who needs to commute daily, and the elder who longs for a community that honours their presence, and where they can have their final rest.

“Such environment promotes sustainability, and when our children and children’s children find themselves in such environments, they will bless us. Are we ready to take the responsibility?” he asked.

The Founder of NAFPA, Nathaniel Atebije, said the lecture aimed to draw national attention to the state of urban and regional planning with particular emphasis on the implications for order, sustainability and human dignity in cities.

“Nigeria stands at a critical moment in its urban development journey. The choice before us is clear.

“We can either continue on the path of disorder and crisis, or embrace planning as a tool for order, sustainability and national development.

“The Nathaniel Atebije Foundation for Planning Advocacy calls on government, professionals, developers and citizens to work together to restore order, justice and dignity in our built environment.”

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