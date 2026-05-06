Nigeria, Ghana strengthen ties against drug cartels

L-R: Director General of Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana, Brig Gen Maxwell Obuba Mantey; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) and the Acting Ghanaian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Dr. Gladys Mansa Yawa Feddy Akyea during a benchmarking visit and study tour of NDLEA operational model by a NACOC delegation at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, 5th May 2026.
- As Marwa hosts Ghanaian counterpart on study tour of NDLEA operational model
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