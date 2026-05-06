NCoS destroys 1,167 contraband phones, sanctions 147 staff over smuggling

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has destroyed 1,167 mobile phones and other prohibited items recovered from custodial centres nationwide over the last eight months in a renewed crackdown on contraband smuggling within the correctional facilities.

The service also seized ₦2,569,000 in cash from inmates during routine operations. Officials said the money was suspected to be proceeds of illegal activities, such as drug trade within the facilities and has been remitted to the government treasury in line with financial regulations.

Speaking at the destruction exercise held at NCoS Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Controller General of Corrections Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche said such items pose a serious threat to security and order inside correctional centres. “The presence of such prohibited items threatens security, disrupts discipline, and allows criminal activities to continue from inside custodial centres,” he said.

Nwakuche revealed that 147 staff members have been sanctioned for various forms of misconduct, including involvement in smuggling contraband into facilities and he described the action as part of efforts to enforce accountability within the service.

“Today, we are destroying 1,167 mobile phones, including Android phones, iPhones, and button phones, along with earpieces, chargers, and other illegal items,” he stated. The seized items were recovered through targeted intelligence and surprise searches across multiple custodial centres.

He acknowledged that the problem extends beyond the service’s ranks, noting that outsiders often collaborate with staff to smuggle items through food, clothing, and other concealed means. “The problem is not only internal, adding that outsiders also play a role,” Nwakuche said.

The controller general warned that anyone caught smuggling contraband, whether visitors, contractors, or collaborators, would face strict legal consequences.

He disclosed that several suspects have already been arrested and handed over to the police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution.

A Special Crack Team focused on intelligence gathering, surveillance, and rapid response across custodial centres. Nwakuche said disciplinary measures within the service have also been tightened has been set up by the NCoS to strengthen enforcement.

“The smuggling of contraband fuels violence, supports criminal networks, and can even enable escape attempts. We will not allow custodial centres to become extensions of criminal activity,” he warned, urging officers to remain disciplined and vigilant.

He cautioned the public, including inmates’ families and visitors, against attempting to bribe staff or sneak prohibited items into facilities. “This exercise is part of our ongoing effort to restore order and ensure that correctional facilities serve their true purpose: reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration,” he added.