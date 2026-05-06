Nasir Idris, Atiku Bagudu return APC nomination forms, laud party’s open contest

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The immediate past Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has returned his nomination form and declared readiness for the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress election, pledging commitment to the party’s democratic process.

Bagudu spoke to newsmen at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, where he was part of a large entourage from Kebbi State that witnessed the submission of Governor Dr. Nasir Idris’s nomination form for a second-term bid that he would contest against the sitting governor.

“Today, I am visiting the Sheraton Hotel as part of a large entourage from Kebbi State that came to witness the submission of the nomination form of His Excellency, our governor, for his second time bid, Governor Dr. Nasir Idris,” Bagudu said.

He described the event as consistent with the APC’s approach to internal transition and Nigeria’s democratic culture. He noted that the party continues to provide a level playing field for all aspirants seeking elective positions.

“This is consistent with our party’s transition, consistent with Nigeria’s democracy, where all parties, particularly our party, the All Progressives Party, give everyone a level playing ground,” he stated.

Bagudu said he was proud that the APC is “proving its mettle again in this process,” stressing that members are free to express their interest by purchasing forms and exercising their democratic rights without hindrance.

He maintained that the extension sales of forms were evidence of the party’s commitment to inclusiveness. “We can see that on a number of occasions, even the sale of forms was extended, meaning the party is determined to ensure that everyone who thinks he wants to contest will have a fair chance to do so,” he said.

The former minister argued that open contests are part of the APC’s tradition, recalling the 2022 presidential primary. “This is not surprising because four years ago, Mr. President Bola Tinubu freely participated in the primaries with several other contestants because that is the tradition of our party,” Bagudu noted.

He emphasised that the current process reflects the same principle, allowing both incumbents and new aspirants to test their popularity within the party structure, saying his own return of the nomination form signals his intention to participate fully in the upcoming congress.

The Kebbi delegation’s presence at the Sheraton underscored the state’s support for Governor Idris’s re-election bid, while also showcasing the party’s internal democracy in action.

Bagudu’s remarks framed the submission as a celebration of open participation.

With the congress ahead, Bagudu said he is prepared to engage the process and abide by its outcome, reiterating his confidence in the APC’s system.

“I am very proud that the party is proving its mettle again in this process, where people are allowed to come freely and express their interest by buying forms and exercising their democratic rights.

“We can see that on a number of occasions, even the sale of forms was extended, meaning the party is determined to ensure that everyone who thinks he wants to contest will have a fair chance to do so,” Bagudu said.

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