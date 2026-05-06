Life Lager spotlights Igbo apprenticeship system in new ‘Nwa Boi’ campaign

Life Lager Beer has launched the ‘Nwa Boi Experience’, a campaign designed to empower young entrepreneurs in the South East while building a new generation of beer merchants grounded in the region’s long-standing culture of enterprise.

The initiative draws from the widely respected Igbo apprenticeship system, positioning it as a pathway for young people to learn the fundamentals of business through mentorship, discipline, and practical experience.

At its core, the campaign reflects the values of resilience, ambition, and structured growth that have shaped generations of successful entrepreneurs.

Life Lager says the Nwa Boi Experience goes beyond cultural celebration, offering participants an opportunity to develop real business skills and transition into independent enterprise within the beer retail ecosystem.

The programme is also aligned with the brand’s broader goal of strengthening its trade network by nurturing merchants who understand the importance of trust, consistency, and long-term partnerships.

As part of the campaign structure, 30 participants will be selected across three key commercial hubs, Aba, Enugu, and Onitsha, all known for their vibrant trading culture and strong entrepreneurial heritage.

From this pool, the top three participants will emerge, representing the next wave of beer merchants set to carry forward the values of enterprise and progress; become the next beer merchants, and win exciting prizes.

The campaign reinforces the significance of the Nwa Boi system, which has historically played a central role in economic empowerment across the South East.

Through mentorship and hands-on learning, young people are equipped with essential skills such as customer relations, inventory management, and business strategy, enabling them to build sustainable ventures.

Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chima Dims, said the initiative reflects Life Lager’s commitment to progress, noting that the journey of entrepreneurship requires patience, resilience, and a willingness to grow through every stage.

Corporate Affairs Manager, South, Nigeria Breweries Limited, Ekele Eze, described the apprenticeship model as a proven system built on mentorship, enterprise, and trust, adding that spotlighting it provides direction and inspiration for young people seeking opportunities.

The programme will equip participants with practical knowledge needed to succeed in business, while also fostering a deeper understanding of partnership and long-term value creation.

Open to individuals aged 18 and above across the five South East states, the Nwa Boi Experience underscores the brand’s continued investment in the people and traditions that define the region.

Life Lager is not only celebrating a cultural system but actively shaping the future of enterprise, ensuring that a new generation of beer merchants emerges with the skills, mindset, and support needed to thrive.

To participate, applicants are required to submit a unique idea outlining how they would sell beer differently, demonstrating creativity, market understanding, and entrepreneurial thinking. Interested participants can register through the official campaign website.

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